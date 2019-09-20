BELLEVILLE — Ryan Green scored a pair of goals as Belleville Henderson’s boys soccer team defeated Thousand Islands, 5-3, on Friday in a meeting of division leaders in the Frontier League.
Kyle Moyer and Max Hess each provided a goal and an assist for the “D” Division-leading Panthers (7-0 overall).
Gabe Clement netted a pair of goals for the Vikings (6-1, 5-1), who lead the “C” Division.
LYME 5, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Aidan Linkroum tallied a goal and an assist as the Indians blanked the Red Knights in a “D” Division match in LaFargeville.
Goalie Tyler Wilson made four saves to record the shutout for Lyme (4-2).
Matt Kimball, Trevor Weston, Kyle Gaumes and Tyler Cordova contributed a goal each for the Indians.
Goalie Colin Miskimon was credited with 24 saves for LaFargeville (4-3).
BEAVER RIVER 2, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Zach Mast and Andrew Walseman each tallied an unassisted goal in the first half as the Beavers blanked the Patriots in an interdivisional game at Sackets Harbor.
Goalie Sawyer Schwendy made five saves to post the shutout for Beaver River (3-4, 2-4).
Mason Mendelson finished with 17 saves for Sackets Harbor (0-7).
SOUTH LEWIS 2, ALEXANDRIA 0
Devin Maurer scored both goals — with Matt Skorupa assisting on each in the 76th and 77th minutes — as the Falcons defeated the Purple Ghosts in Alexandria Bay.
Goalie Cory Millard made two saves to post the shutout for South Lewis (6-2, 5-2).
Joe Burrows finished with 15 saves for Alexandria (2-5).
LOWVILLE 4, INDIAN RIVER 2
Tate Smith scored a pair of goals to begin the game and the Red Raiders went on to defeat the Warriors in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Justin Zapalla and Garrett Jones each scored for Lowville (4-3, 3-2).
Matt Angelo scored both goals for Indian River (2-7, 0-5).
COPENHAGEN 5, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 0
Keegan Morrow scored two goals as the Golden Knights topped the Comets in a division crossover game in Copenhagen.
Jacob O’Brien, Johnathan Fitzpatrick and Cody Powis each tallied a goal for Copenhagen (3-5) against Sandy Creek (1-5).
