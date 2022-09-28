FORT COVINGTON — Chase Lewis’ junior year of high school gave him all the thrills he could ask for in sports, as he played on Section 10 championship teams in soccer, hockey and baseball.
With most of the athletes from those teams back, the Shamrocks are hoping to achieve the same championships again this school year.
“Soccer is my favorite sport,” said Lewis, now a senior. “(The championship) was a surreal feeling. I knew we had a really good chance. I kind of knew it would happen. In baseball we did struggle midway through the year. That was the sport I didn’t know if we would pull it off.”
A common denominator in all three championships last year was the coach for each team — Tim Cook.
“The surprise one was baseball,” Cook said. “I didn’t think we were there yet, but we went on a run and started playing really well. Everybody just kind of fell into their roles. The (other sports) you could see coming, we’ve been building it for years. Our (junior varsity soccer) team, when a lot of these kids were on it, we were undefeated. This has been a good group for a long time. They are together all the time.”
Lewis was a major part of the soccer championship last year, scoring 18 goals.
Salmon River has started this season with a 7-3 overall record and is 5-1 in the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division, a half-game behind Massena. Lewis has contributed again with nine goals and eight assists.
“He’s a high-end scorer,” Cook said. “He’s the type of kid where he can beat people one-on-one, that’s the big thing. He’s also a good player in the other two sports. You notice him when he’s out there.
“He’s nifty, especially when he gets someone one-on-one,” he continued. “He tends to find open space in the field and he works well with our guys (Kade Cook, Evan Collette and Rick Chatland).
“They’ve all played together since they were kids and you can see that on the field. They hang around each other a lot. As a striker (Lewis) has to be deceptive with his speed and he’s gotten very good at that. He’s kind of made it look easy.”
Lewis has been close friends with his classmates for years, and he enjoys playing for Cook.
“It’s the same thing as playing with the same kids,” Lewis said of Cook’s coaching. “He has the same coaching style in each sport. It’s always nice to have a good coach. He’s very strict during practices, no messing around, so we are always getting stuff done and getting better. He treats everyone the same.”
The closeness and support of the Salmon River community has helped Cook do his job.
“I know the families and know the kids,” Cook said. “It’s a great group of parents. For years they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. The parents committed, the kids committed and they are great kids. The thing I have to do is try to challenge them, add something new for them every one in a while. With any good athlete you have to try them in different spots. Chase is a striker so I’ll throw him in the midfield every now and then. In hockey he’s a forward but I put him in the back on power plays as the guy who runs it. In baseball he was an infielder and I moved him to catcher.”
The moves are fine with Lewis, who said, “It helps us a lot. Maybe you are meant to be in a different position.”
Lewis comes from an athletic family. His father, Bryan, was the goalie on Salmon River’s state title hockey team in 1992 and one of his older brothers, Connor, is on the SUNY Canton baseball team.
It’s not a surprise to find out that Lewis wants to find a home in sports as an adult.
“I want to go to college for sports management,” Lewis said. “I want to be a coach for any sport, or anything to with sports that gets my interest.”
THE LEWIS FILE
Hometown: Fort Covington
Parents: Bryan and Dawn
Brothers: Connor, Trevor, Eric, Blayke
Other: Class treasurer last year
