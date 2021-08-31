MALONE — Watertown boys soccer goalkeeper Devin Connell was all alone on the Cyclones’ end of the field, for the majority of his team’s 9-2 victory over Malone on Tuesday during the nonleague season-opening boys soccer game.
The Cyclones (1-0) pinned the Huskies (0-1) to their own territory and did not let up.
Blow after blow. Goal after goal.
“It was a good first win for us, we worked very hard in preseason. We certainly deserve the win,” Cyclones head coach Todd Heckman said. “I think ... our spacing was very good (and) our ball movement was very good.”
It was an early haymaker, in the young season for Malone — a team that is returning only one starter from last season’s roster. Huskies newcomers to the varsity scene still need to learn the speed, power and skill of a varsity opponent, Huskies head coach Chris Yaw said.
“These are games to get these guys acclimated — to ‘hey, welcome to varsity,’” Yaw said.
Harmon Braddock led the way for Watertown, offensively, finishing with four goals and one assist.
“His work rate always stands out. He’s always the hardest worker on the team and he’s just relentless in front of the goal,” Heckman said of Braddock. “And eventually, he gets his chances.”
Watertown’s Marcus Cole had one goal and two assists. Jack Rathbun, Patrick Duah, Joe Girardi, and Sam Spicer each scored once. Donovan Turner added two assists. Connell finished with two saves.
“(Malone) a great team, don’t get me wrong, but their back defense was a little flat, so we took advantage of it,” Braddock said. “Our team did great (with) passing (and) shooting. (We) could’ve done a little better but all around, a great game.”
Malone’s defense was able to limit Watertown from finding the back of the net in the game’s opening 30 minutes. During this time, the Huskies kept the game at a 3-1 deficit.
Senior goalkeeper Aidan Langdon made 16 saves for the Huskies.
“There’s only one starter on this team from last year. And it’s my goalie,” Yaw said. “And he was phenomenal ... it would’ve been a whole lot worse without Aidan.”
Malone was unable to advance the ball beyond midfield for the majority of the contest.
“Everything needs to be better, but communication needs to be better all around. (Communication is) what makes us not as nervous,” Yaw said. “If I get the ball and I have two Watertown guys coming at me, and I don’t hear anything, I don’t know what to do.”
Midfielder Owen Burditt agreed that a lack of communication played a factor in the Huskies’ struggles.
“Yeah,” Burditt said. “We didn’t start talking until the middle-end of the game.”
By then, it was too late.
One goal came off the foot of Garrett Hesseltine to get the Huskies on the board in the first half and the other from Burditt. Burditt’s goal came in the second half and halted a 7-0 run by the Cyclones.
It was Hesseltine and Burditt’s first varsity goals.
