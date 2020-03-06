High school boys swimming
EAST MEADOW — Watertown senior Nate Carlos placed second and 10th in the 100- and 50-yard freestyle races, respectively, in the preliminary round of the NYSPHSAA boys swimming championships Friday at the Nassau County Aquatic Center.
Carlos registered a time of 46.24 seconds in the 100 and a clocking of 21.50 in the 50. He was also part of the seventh-place 200 freestyle relay with Simon Stratton, Andrew Victoria and Xander Gaige. The same group was 15th in the 400 freestyle relay.
The finals will start at 10:30 this morning at the same location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.