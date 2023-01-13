WATERTOWN — Zach Kilburn’s love of swimming will take him to the collegiate ranks this coming fall.
Kilburn signed his national letter of intent with Division II Le Moyne on Friday afternoon at the Watertown High School gym, surrounded by family, friends and teammates. His love for the sport stems from his older sisters, Ally and Sarah. Both were standout swimmers in their own right and planted the seeds for their younger brother’s high school career.
“They started my passion in swimming because they were in the water at (YMCA) Blue Sharks practice when I was 6 years old,” Kilburn said. “I wanted to be like them in a way, so I started swimming as well and wanted to beat their times.”
Kilburn, who also runs cross country and plays tennis, has been a member of the varsity program since eighth grade, when he became a captain. He was an immediate contributor for the Cyclones, and he used his strong work ethic to become a success, according to longtime Watertown coach Tom Graban.
“He’s always been a lead-by-example kind of guy,” Graban said. “He works hard and is an all-around great kid that we’re going to miss.”
Le Moyne had shown interest in Kilburn since his junior season, but longtime coach Joe Hannah retired after 33 seasons running the Dolphins program. There was some uncertainty at first with the coaching change, but new coach Adam Zaczkowski also wanted Kilburn to swim for Le Moyne. Kilburn enjoyed the fact that the team immediately treated him as one of their own and that relationship with Zaczkowski sealed the deal.
“I had the pleasure of meeting both coaches and I thought they were great,” Kilburn said. “The whole team made me feel welcome.”
Kilburn won’t be the only Cyclones swimmer to join the Dolphins in the fall. M.J. Dickinson, who specializes in sprint races like the 50-and 100-yard freestyle, will also attend the college. Graban added that both will benefit attending school together.
“M.J. and Zach both going to LeMoyne together is pretty awesome.” Graban said. “It’s a huge thing because there’s a lot of new kids, but they’ll have that familiar face they can lean on.”
One thing Le Moyne’s former and current Le Moyne coaches appreciated was Kilburn’s ability to swim in different events. The senior has moved around the lineup and been competitive in multiple events.
“They liked versatility and I swim wherever they need me,” Kilburn said.
Watertown has placed a number of swimmers into college programs since Graban took over in 2006. He said the standard that the program has set over the years has made the Cyclones program one of the best in Section 3.
“We do have a little bit of a history of working hard with our swimming,” Graban said. “I never sugarcoat anything and they definitely appreciate everything when I give it to them straight.”
Kilburn and Watertown still have plenty to achieve before the end of the season. He wants to qualify for the states and is close to reaching the qualifying standard of 54.82 seconds in the 100 backstroke. Both Kilburn, who has a season-best time of 57.09, and his coach are confident he can reach the qualifying mark.
“I’m pretty close to the state cut in the 100 backstroke,” Kilburn said. “Qualifying before the sectional tournament would take the pressure off me so much.”
Watertown will host the Watertown Invitational at noon Saturday and the Frontier League tournament will be 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Indian River.
