LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Friday the approval of a capacity limit for the state cheerleading championships next month, which will prevent spectators from attending the event.
The NYSPHAA said that its Executive Committee limited capacity to under 400 individuals for the finals March 5 at the Gordon Fieldhouse at Rochester Institute of Technology to accommodate the number of athletes who qualified.
By holding the capacity to that number, no athletes or team members will require vaccinations or testing entering the facility, according to RIT policy.
“Due to membership concerns, the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee held an emergency meeting (Friday) to discuss or Competitive Cheerleading State Championships,” NYSPHSAA Excecutive Director Robert Zayas said in a release. “Although today’s action of the Executive Committee will result in spectators not being able to attend, all student-athletes will have the opportunity to represent their school and compete for the title of state champion.”
The championships are scheduled to be streamed on the NFHS Network online at www.nfhsnetwork.com
