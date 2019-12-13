High school cross country
Beaver River’s Colton Kempney was named sophomore of the year as the New York State Sportswriters Association released the all-state cross country teams Friday.
Kempney, the Section 3 Class champion who went through the 2019 season undefeated until finishing second in the state Class D race in Plattsburgh, also was selected to the Class D first team along with teammates Cory Demo, a junior, and Josiah Evan, a senior, for the state champion Beavers.
Kempney placed 37th in the Nike NXN national championships last weekend in Portland, Ore.
The South Lewis girls team also placed three runners on the state first team, in Class C. Junior Hannah Ielfield, sophomore Lexi Bernard and eighth-grader Brynn Bernard each were named to the top team.
Norwood-Norfolk sophomore Maddie Dinneen and South Jefferson sophomore Alexa Doe both made the all-state second team in Class C. South Jefferson sophomore Karsyn Burnash and Potsdam freshman Isabella Shatraw made honorable mention. Beaver River freshman Lauren Brandt placed on the Class D honorable mention squad.
Beaver River totaled seven runners on the state boys teams as junior Hunter Moore made the second team, junior Conrad Freed placed on the third team, junior Nathan Goldthrite the fourth team and sophomore Brayden Campeau the fifth team.
