CHENANGO FORKS — Beaver River senior Colton Kempney finally realized his state cross-country title dream and Brynn Bernard and the South Lewis girls team landed its second state crown in five years during the NYSPHAA championships Saturday at Chenango Valley State Park.
Kempney, after previous finishes of fourth, second and second in the state meet, covered the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 6.5 seconds to claim the state Class D crown by 3.6 seconds over second-place finisher Adam Furman of Tri-Valley.
Tri-Valley captured the Class D state title, though, ending Beaver River’s three-year streak as state champions. Beaver River, which has won 18th state titles overall, finished third with 75 total points, the first time it’s left the state meet without a title since 2016. Tri-Valley compiled 41 points and second-place Arkport-Canaseraga 63.
South Lewis’ Collin Stafford placed fourth and Beaver River’s Connor Zehr came in 11th and Brayden Campeau 28th.
The South Lewis girls celebrated their first state title since the program’s first state championship in 2017, taking the Class D crown with 44 points. Sophomore Brynn Bernard won the individual title in 18:42.8 for her first state championship.
Bernard’s older sister, senior Lexi, placed second in 19:19.2. Brynn Bernard was second in the previous state meet in 2019 — no state championship took place in 2020 due to COVID-19 — and Lexi placed fourth.
Mallory Kraeger finished ninth for the Falcons, who outpaced Addison, which recorded 72 points. South Lewis’ Grace Bailey was 19th.
In the Class C girls race, Sharon Colbert of Norwood-Norfolk finished fourth and teammate Maddie Dineen placed eighth. The Flyers placed second overall behind team champion Bronxville, 57-90.
South Jefferson’s Karsyn Burnash finished 10th in the race as the Spartans were fifth overall with 116 points. South Jefferson senior Alexa Doe placed 30th.
In the Class B girls race, Carthage senior McKinley Fielding captured eighth in 19:14.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.