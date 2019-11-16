The Beaver River boys cross country team braved the elements and added another state title to their trophy cabinet.
Colton Kempney, Cory Demo and Josiah Evan finished second, third and fourth, respectively, as the Beaver River Beavers picked up their third straight state Class D crown and 18th overall as a program. The Beavers ran away with the team title with 26 points over Delhi Academy of Section 4.
“Each one (state title) is a little different,” Beaver River coach Alex Barrett said. “I know they make it look it easy, but they work really hard.”
The north country also shined in the girls Class C race as South Lewis eighth-grader Brynn Bernard took second place with a time of 16 minutes, 57.8 seconds. Teammates Lexi Bernard and Section 3 champion Hannah Ielfield placed fourth and sixth, respectively. Norwood-Norfolk sophomore Maddie Dineen finished eighth and South Jefferson sophomore Alexa Doe 10th.
BOYS RACES
Colton Kempney missed first place for the first time all season as he finished 1.2 seconds behind three-time champion Kal Lewis of Shelter Island from Section 11 in Long Island. Lewis finished with a mark of 14:28.1 while Kempney turned in a 14:29.3 on the 2.8-mile course. The event was shortened from the standard 3.1-mile course due to safety concerns because of snow and ice on the ground.
The duo battled each other in the latter stages of the race, including a thrilling finish down the stretch before Lewis, who will attend the University of Iowa next fall, rallied to get the win.
“I know Colton would have liked to have won, but he ran a great race,” Barrett said. “It was a slugfest the last half-mile.”
Kempney finished with the third-best time of any male runner regardless of class. Demo registered a time of 15:05.1 and Evan finished in 15:12.4. All seven Beaver River runners finished in the top 30.
The in-team competition is fierce but friendly.
“They love each other like brothers, but brothers get into scraps sometimes,” Barrett said. “We’ve got a great group of runners.”
In the Class B race, Malone junior Dylan Perry finished 38th to help the team take 10th. South Lewis eighth-grader Collin Stafford placed 44th in the Class C race while Canton sophomore Nick Lyndaker was 49th.
The Beaver River boys will focus on the upcoming Nike Nationals at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls on Nov. 30.
GIRLS RACES
The Falcons’ trio of the Bernards and Ielfield almost staged a repeat of last year’s state tournament finish where they placed three runners in the top five. The younger Bernard finished with a time of 16:57.8, which was 6.2 seconds behind Elizabeth Lucasson of Camden.
“Brynn ran very well and I felt all three of our runners had a shot winning a state title,” South Lewis coach Jack Bernard said.
There were concerns earlier in the week about the conditions, but the running surface was in better shape than expected. The trio also weathered temperatures in the lower 20s.
“Those three are gamers,” Coach Bernard said.
Brynn Bernard is in the middle of daunting schedule that has included the Section 3 and state championship meet. She’ll race in next week’s Federation meet at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls before taking on the Nike Nationals.
“She’s got a lot less mileage on her, so she’ll be doing the same speed workouts as the rest of them,” Coach Bernard said.
Canton senior Arianna Whittaker placed 44th in the girls Class B race as Canton was 10th in the team event. Sharon Colber of Norwood-Norfolk was 31st and Rachel Hewey placed 34th as it finished eighth in the Class C team event. Potsdam freshman Isabella Shatraw was 36th in Class C. Beaver River freshman Lauren Brandt placed 32nd in the Class D girls race.
