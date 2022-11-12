VERONA — Brynn Bernard’s second straight state cross country title was a family affair.
The South Lewis junior went back-to-back to win the girls Class D race at the NYSPHSAA Championships on Saturday afternoon at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. Bernard recorded a time of 19 minutes, 20.4 seconds on the 5-kilometer course after winning the 2021 individual title at Section 4’s Chenango Valley.
“It feels amazing winning another state title,” Bernard said. “I worked so hard and I was glad I was able to pull it off.”
Bernard was greeted by her mother, Lori, and her older sister, Lexi, who is in her freshman season on the University of Buffalo cross country and track and field teams. Brynn Bernard was happy to see her older sister and former running partner make the nearly 180-mile journey.
“As soon as I finished, I ran right over and gave her a big hug,” Brynn Bernard said.
The Falcons standout won her second race at the V-V-S course in two weeks after taking the Section 3 Class D crown the previous Saturday. However, the conditions were much different this week with temperatures 20 degrees cooler and the running surface filled with rain and mud from Friday and overnight.
“She ran in (spikes) this week and that helped,” said South Lewis coach Jack Bernard, who is Brynn’s father. “She knocked off about 30 seconds (from her Section 3 meet-winning time), so that was the big thing.”
The defending champion executed her game plan when it came to winning the race. She was followed closely during the first mile by eighth-grader Anna Furman of Section 2’s Tri-Valley, but Bernard made her move over 12 minutes into the race and pulled away.
“We were trying to target 12:20 and that would put us out far enough ahead,” Jack Bernard said. “No one had the track times she had so we figured in a sprint, it would be easy.”
The second mile was all Bernard as she took advantage of her knowledge of the course, which she’s run three times this season. Brynn Bernard finished 16.8 seconds ahead Furman to wrap up the state crown.
“It definitely helps to know the course and now how to run it,” Brynn Bernard said.
South Lewis as a team finished third overall with juniors Mallory Kraeger placing 22nd and Grace Bailey earning 35th. Jack Bernard was pleased with the effort of all of the Falcons’ runners, who have only been able to score as a team since last month.
“I’m definitely happy with the team getting third,” he said. “Everybody ran great under these weather conditions.”
Brynn Bernard plans on tackling other races like the Nike New York Nationals on Nov. 26 at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls. However, she’s excited by the prospect of being a three-time winner.
“I definitely hope I can three-peat,” Brynn Bernard said. “It’s definitely on my mind.”
Brushton-Moira finished ninth in the Class D girls race in the team standings.
In other girls races, Norwood-Norfolk senior Sharon Colbert finished 12th as the Flyers finished fourth in the Class C team standings. Freshman teammate Madison Carista placed 29th, Canton freshman Bennett Schmitt finished 34th and South Jefferson eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi was 35th. Malone was 10th in the Class B team standings.
Beaver River junior Conner Zehr finished ninth in the boys Class D race, which was an improvement from last season. Zehr finished two places higher than last year and managed to shave three seconds off his finishing time.
“I’m happy with my finish,” Zehr said. “I did way better than last year.”
Zehr now has a target to shoot for in next year’s state meet, which will be held at the same location. He managed to deal with the mud and the slick spots thanks to his experience.
“The rain definitely makes things challenging,” Zehr said.
South Lewis sophomore MacCoy Maciejko finished 40th in his first state race.
In the Class C boys race, Norwood-Norfolk got sixth in the team standings as Flyers junior Dominic Fiacco ended up in 12th and senior Anthony Fiacco placed 18th.
Malone and Brushton-Moira finished 10th in the team standings in the Class B and D boys races, respectively.
