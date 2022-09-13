NORWOOD — A big challenge for the Norwood-Norfolk girls cross country team this fall is replacing standout Maddie Dinneen, who recently won her first race at NCAA Division I Clemson University.
But before anyone feels too sad for the Flyers, the team will be strong again this year, led by senior Sharon Colbert and junior Rachel Hewey.
“We have higher girls numbers right now,” Flyers coach Kent Fetter said. “It has to do with (tradition) and leadership on the girls side. It’s almost like a family tree, it kind of continues on.”
Dinneen may be gone, but her impact is still with the program. She spent the past few years passing on things she had learned and ways to make the team come together.
“It’s definitely a little bit different without her,” Hewey said. “She was so positive and made practices so fun. Our team has good chemistry and we’re like a family. She taught us that even if we knew it’s hard to get out there every day. Even if we didn’t want to run we had to be positive with the young girls because we want them to stay here. We have to be the best person we can in front of them.”
Colbert was the second-best runner in Section 10 last year and she also learned from Dinneen.
“She always brought an attitude to practice to always work hard,” Colbert said. “Sometimes I would think I don’t want to run this hill workout as hard, but she’d always be doing it hard so maybe I should try to do what she’s doing. What she’s doing is working.”
Fetter has already seen how his new leaders have adjusted this season when he stopped by a local diner for lunch the other day, only to find his entire team in there eating together.
“That’s stuff Maddie got them to do,” Fetter said. “It’s nice to see them pick up after that.”
Norwood-Norfolk went 9-0 last year in meets and the Flyers finished second in Class C at the state meet, behind Brownville.
Colbert learned so much working with Dinneen last year that she actually beat her in the state meet, finishing fourth in 19 minutes. 18.2 seconds, about nine seconds ahead of Dinneen.
“It was actually a surprise for me,” said Colbert. “A lot of people would say Maddie had a bad race, but I believe I earned it. That was one of my big goals, to beat her. I was very proud. It was kind of strange. When I was running that race I wasn’t even paying attention to her. I was looking straight ahead and thinking about the next girl I was going to pass.”
Like Dinneen, Colbert, who attends Parishville-Hopkinton, would like to run at the NCAA Division I level next year, with a goal of trying to make the team at Brigham Young University.
“I’m trying to get recognized,” Colbert said. “I want to try and win Class C. It’s a big goal, but having a goal that scares me is actually good.”
Said Fetter, who also coached Colbert’s father, Chad, “I knew right along (beating Dinneen) was one of her goals. I wasn’t surprised at that. We have a similar philosophy in training, so I wasn’t surprised she was able to do that. She just gets out there and runs the miles.”
Hewey finished third at the Section 10 meet last year, behind Dinneen and Colbert, and she will be one of the top runners in the area again this season.
“There’s more than one person I’ve heard say she’s got great running form,” Fetter said of Hewey. “She has great potential. People are saying she could be as good as Maddie. When you are in that situation it’s tough, because you are in the shadow of them.”
Both Colbert and Hewey enjoy their role as team leaders. Colbert said when she was younger she admired current Siena runner Sydney Levison and Hewey wants to be like former state standout Katelyn Tuohy, who runs for North Carolina State.
“I think we have great potential,” Hewey said. “I’m really excited to see what we can do. We have a good group of girls coming out and some new ones who have been training over the summer.”
Said Colbert, “We have a solid seven, all close together, and can all push each other. There were a lot of girls I looked up too and they were captains. They would always include everyone, even if you were the slowest girl they made you feel important and wanted. I try to encourage (runners) to come out, because dedication is important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.