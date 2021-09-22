CANTON — Norwood-Norfolk senior Maddie Dinneen walked by the Canton High School football field last week about a half hour before a recent varsity girls cross country race began.
Wearing a two-year-old gold shirt, with a big green number 1 on the back, Dinneen stood near the finish of the modified race loudly cheering on the Norwood-Norfolk runners as they headed toward the end.
When Dinneen first became a big name in Section 10 running she was just in the eighth grade. Now she’s become a senior leader for the Flyers.
“The last couple years she’s really tried to get the girls team to be cohesive and she’s talking to everybody,” Flyers coach Kent Fetter said. “That’s one of her strengths and one of the things that’s great about her. You can tell the younger ones really look up to her.”
Dinneen said she learned a lot about leadership when she was younger from former Flyer teammate Sydney Levison, who now runs at the NCAA Division I level for Siena.
Dinneen has been the premier girls runner in the area the past four years and has aspirations to do well at the state level in her final year of high school.
“When (I) leave, what’s going to be here?” Dinneen said. “The modified girls give me so much hope. They have so much potential and so much energy. I remember when I used to be like that. I’ll feel good when I leave knowing that the team is in good hands. We have a good group of girls with all different personalities and different strengths, as far as competing.”
Dinneen is invested in what’s happening with her school now, but she’s also planning for the future.
She went to Clemson, S.C. the weekend of Sept. 11-12 on a recruiting visit and was in the stands for the Tigers football game that Saturday, a 49-3 win over South Carolina State.
Dinneen has not decided where she wants to go to school next year, but the Tigers sound like a favorite.
“It’s my number one choice right now,” Dinneen said. “I liked everything. When I first started researching it, I got this vibe. I met the (team) and they are super sweet. I just loved the whole environment down there. I went to a football game and that was awesome.”
If Clemson does get Dinneen to join their cross country and track and field teams next fall it will add a special athlete.
“(Recruiting) can be stressful sometimes, trying to know what you want to do,” Dinneen said. “I think I’ve done a good job so far reaching out. I want to find a school I want to go to, not just a school who wants me.”
Dinneen has lost some opportunities in high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last time she took part in a state outdoor track and field meet as a freshman, when she medaled in two events. She has not run in a state cross country meet since she was a sophomore.
But just because her team was not able to participate in events doesn’t mean Dinneen wasn’t putting in the work required to reach her goals.
“One of the things that helps her is she’s driven,” Fetter said. “She gets out there and does it herself. She’s made herself work and train harder. It’s really an impressive thing to see. I think when you have someone that’s ready to work on their own and push themselves and not get discouraged by what’s going on around, that’s huge.”
Some seniors might feel pressure with just one more chance to win a state championship.
But Dinneen already has her running career in perspective.
“I think this last year is about trying to stay healthy and enjoying it with my teammates,” Dinneen said. “These goals I’ve had for a couple years, I will go after those but I still have four more years to go. This year, if I don’t get everything I may have wanted, then I still have time to go and do great things. This isn’t going to end my career, it’s just the building blocks for what’s next.”
THE DINEEN FILE
Hometown: Waddington
Parents: Dan Dinneen, Lisa Mitras.
Other: Member of National Honor Society, Varsity Club, Spanish Club
