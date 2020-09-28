High school cross country
CANTON — The Section 10 cross country schedule has been set and most of the teams will begin on Saturday, Oct. 10 with 9 a.m. meets.
Every meet this season will occur on a Saturday and the final date of the regular season is Nov. 7. There will be a Section 10 title meet at Malone on Nov. 14 with Class B running at 9 a.m., Class C at 11 a.m. and Class D at 1 p.m. Boys and girls teams will be in the same locations each meet day.
Potsdam and Salmon River will wait a week to start competing, and Massena will not begin until Oct. 24. Those schools have delayed in-person learning due to COVID-19 situations.
The opening day matchups feature a new Clifton-Fine program, along with Gouverneur, at Ogdensburg Free Academy, Brushton-Moira and Tupper Lake at Malone, and Canton at Norwood-Norfolk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.