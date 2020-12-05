South Lewis senior Hannah Ielfield finished 22nd in the age 15-18 girls race at the AAU National Championship Cross Country 5K races on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
Ielfield, who is committed to the University of Mississippi, ran the 5-kilometer course in a time of 18 minutes, 15.18 seconds. Stanford freshman and reigning Foot Locker national champion Zofia Dudek won the race with a mark of 16:16.16.
Ielfield placed sixth at the Northeast Club Cross Country Championship 5K on Nov. 28 at Twin Ponds on the Farm in Montgomery.
Tully senior and four-time Class D state champion Brooke Rauber finished second Saturday. She was the first high school runner to break the 17-minute mark with a time of 16:54.90. Only six collegiate runners have ever broken the 17-minute benchmark. Rauber will run at North Carolina State next season.
