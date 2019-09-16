CLAYTON — Last Wednesday was picture day at Thousand Islands for the varsity sports teams. One of the last teams to pose in full uniform on the turf field was the newly formed varsity cross country program.
In its first season, Thousand Islands has six boys and six girls, rounding out the varsity squad. They also have a filled out modified team.
The vision for a varsity cross country program began two years ago as a club running team. Coach Kathy Wiley and then sophomore Luke Riddoch began to set the framework.
“Luke Riddoch and a person who graduated two years ago, we were talking one day about how nice it would be to have a running team, specifically cross country since we would probably not have enough kids for track,” Wiley said. “So, it started with that conversation.”
Before a team can become varsity program it must start off as a club, Wiley said.
Riddoch is one of the more experienced runners and serves as almost a spokesperson for the program.
“A lot of it was having the runners club available so people could see that and know that I have an interest in this and want to pursue it,” Riddoch said.
Wiley also serves as the band teacher and has tried to recruit participants in her class for the program. But she’s had to lean heavily on her runners to spread the word.
“Luke did a lot of recruiting over the summer, he got Judson [Dasno] and RJ [Williams] so we was my student voice,” Wiley said. “He could snap chat them and say ‘this would be awesome.’ Coming from me, it doesn’t mean as much, coming from your peer it means a whole lot more.”
Williams is another runner with experience but had taken some time off from the sport prior to joining the varsity program this season.
“The good thing about cross country is that it’s a personal thing,” Williams said. “You are a team but everything you do is individual. If you go to a meet you just need to push yourself to your fullest, you don’t necessarily have to be the best everyone, you just need to be your best that day.”
Williams views cross country as a great way to exercise and stay in shape — one of Wiley’s main points when trying to recruit new runners.
“Running is hard and running three miles for varsity is even harder, but what I think kids need to realize is that you don’t have to be super fast,” Wiley said. “Just come on out, run, get in shape, it’s good for your body. You’re not going to get a concussion. You’re going to have a little bit of pain but that’s what running is all about.”
The program has already attracted some students who hadn’t played a varsity sport in the past. Laila Mooney is a senior and this is the first varsity sports program that she’s been a part of.
“A couple of friends were doing it and I was like ‘I should probably stay in shape,’ so I thought I’d give it a shot.” Mooney said. “There’s a lot of work that I’ve put into it than I originally expected, but the payout is really nice.”
For Madison Wahl, an athlete who has played varsity volleyball and softball, joining cross country is way to stay active in the fall season.
“It’s something to do after school, I enjoy running on my own so I thought it would be fun to do with a team,” Wahl, a senior, said.
Despite being an established varsity athlete, cross country provides unique challenges.
“I guess trying to breathe properly [when I run] or the endurance that goes into it,” Wahl said. “Everybody gets a lot of pain in their legs, so trying to push through that is a hard thing, but we all do it.”
Wiley is still new to coaching the sport but isn’t new to the sport itself. She ran while at Weedsport and her sister ran collegiately at Bucknell.
While the athletes are learning how to compete at the varsity level, Wiley is still learning how to coach at it.
“I don’t want anyone to get injured, so I’m not sure how far I can push their bodies,” Wiley said. “I know my own body and what I can do, but I don’t what kind of pain they’re feeling. They’re pretty vocal and they tell me when something hurts and I don’t want to hurt them so badly that they’re out for the season. But then again, I don’t want to not push them, because we still have to train. So, that’s my biggest frustration is pain.”
Wiley has built up a strong communication between herself and her runners when it comes to managing pain in order to avoid serious injury.
With their second meet today at South Jefferson, the Vikings are fully into their first cross country season. And as challenging as it has been, they’re all loving it.
Malone was dominant a year ago, finishing 8-0. The Huskies, who are the only Class B team in Section 10, are led by Dylan Perry, who won the Class B title and is the fastest returning athlete in Section 10.
Norwood-Norfolk was 7-1 and won Class D led by returning champion Owen Haas. Canton, Gouverneur and Potsdam all went 5-3 a year ago, but the Golden Bears won the Class C title. Potsdam’s Skye Crocker is the top returnee in Class C.
Norwood-Norfolk was 8-0 a year ago, won the Class D title and returns the top overall runner in Section 10 a year ago in Maddie Dinneen. Sharon Colbert was third in Class D last year.
Canton went 7-1, won the Class C title and returns the top two Class C runners in Arianna Whittaker and Claira Royce.
Malone returns Class B individual champion Bethany Poirier.
BOYS
Outlook: The Beaver River boys will look to win their 18th Class D state title while being one of the best teams of any size school throughout the New York. Some key returners for the Beavers will be Colton Kempney, Cory Demo, Brayden Campeau and Josiah Evan. Carthage will look to see strong individual results from some of its freshmen. South Jefferson has eight combined seniors and juniors.
“A” Division
Carthage Comets
Coach: Bryan Zevotek (13th year)
2018 record: 4-2
Roster: Taishir Amar (Sr.), Trey Armstrong (Fr.), Michael Bowman (Sr.), Elijah Caputo (Fr.), Dylan Christman (Jr.), Casey Downey (So.), Jacob Gotham (Sr.), Wayland Horton (So.), Camden Laursen-Carr (Fr.), Jeffry McCreedy (Fr.), Bryant O’Meara (Jr.), Kyle Parcels (Fr.).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Glen Pfeffer (2nd year)
2018 record: 1-3
Roster: Jackson Henning (Jr.), Hector Ramos (Fr.), Elijah Johnston (Fr.), Calvin Eggleston (Fr.), Sean Loveland (Fr.), Benjamin (Fr.).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Justin Crossway (9th year)
2018 record: 3-3
Roster: Ethan Beattie (Fr.), Kaidon Brimmer (Jr.), Jack Crimi (Sr.), John Dillenbeck (Jr.), Bennett Fair (Sr.), Nathaniel Lyon (Fr.), Everett Meegan (So.), Eldon Montague (Sr.), Charles Rogers (So.), Noah Tyler (Jr.), Owen Vincent (Sr.), Spencer Zeltmann (Sr.).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Jessica Lister (2nd year)
2018 record: 4-2
Roster: Logan Arias (Jr.), David Clarkson (Sr.), Gary Clarkson (Jr.), Janssen Delos Santos (Jr.), Ethan Grimm (So.), Zachary Kilburnd (Fr.), Ike Tan (Fr.), Chet Valentine (Jr.).
“B” Division
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Alex Barrett (3rd year)
2018 record: 6-0
Roster: Brandon Atwood (So.), Bryan Ardison (Sr.), Nevin Barker (So.), Harper Barrett (Sr.), Seth Brandt (Jr.), Brayden Campeau (So.), Cory Demo (Jr.), Josiah Evan (Sr.), Matthew Evan (Jr.), Conrad Freed (Jr.), Nathan Goldthrite (Jr.), Colton Kempney (So.), Ethan Moore (Jr.), Hunter Moore (Jr.), Jared Rains (Fr.), Jason Schneider (Sr.), Jacob Steiner (So.)
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jack Bernard (22nd year)
2018 record: 2-4
Roster: Collin Stafford (8th), Noah Edick (Fr.), Mitchell Domagala (Fr.), Hewson Burd (So.), Shane Sweredoski (Jr.), Brayden Poste (Jr.), Jeter Dorrity (Sr.).
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Lyndsay Rowell (1st year)
2018 record: N/A
Roster: Terry Eggelston (Jr.), Nathan Alford (So.)
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Kathy Wiley (1st year)
2018 record: N/A
Roster: Luke Riddoch (Sr.), Judson Dasno (Jr.), Michael McCarthy (Fr.), RJ Williams (Jr.), Chris Cebula (So.), Aidan Sullivan (Sr.).
Girls
Outlook: South Lewis again boasts a strong group of runners, one that will look to avenge its one point loss to Tully in last season’s Section 3 championship. Lexi Bernard, Hannah Ielfield and Brynn Bernard will again lead the pack; they finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in last season’s New York State Class D Championship. The Falcons return all but one runner, Morgan Feisthamel, who graduated following last season. The Indian River Warriors are heavy with a combined nine juniors and seniors. They will also rely on sophomore, MaKenna Nugester. Watertown coach Jessica Lister believes her girls team, while young, will still be competitive in the league.
“A” Division
Carthage Comets
Coach: Bryan Zevotek (13th year)
2018 record: 3-3
Roster: Haeley Austin (Sr.), Kiara Austin (Fr.), Kylee Bednarczyk (Fr.), McKenna Bukolt (Jr.), Georgiana Doldo (Fr.), Vivian Huber (Fr.), Sadie LeBlanc (Fr.), Emily Peck (Fr.), MaKenzie Peterson (Jr.), Shannan Thompson (Jr.), Rosalyn Towler (So.), Emma Kate Williams (So.).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Robert Kuba (2nd year)
2018 record: 0-7
Roster: Tayvia Dority (Jr.), Alexis Gallant (Sr.), Madison Gibbs (Sr.), Victoria Inks (Jr.), MaKenna Nungester (So.), Gianny Ramos Maya (Sr.), SiChun Skaarup (Jr.), Abigail Smith (Jr.), Jaylynn Stark (So.), Calette Vazquez (Sr.), Molly Welch (Sr.).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Justin Crossway (9th year)
2018 record: 4-2
Roster: Kate Banazek (So.), Karsyn Burnash (So.), Marlo Cook (Sr.), Alexa Doe (So.), Blake Edgar (Jr.), Gracie Elliott (So.), Kaylee Haynes (Sr.), Anabell Jeror (So.), Julia Largett (So.), Mia Minichello (So.), Sadie Overton (Jr.), Cora Sicley (So.), Grace Winchester (Fr.).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Jessica Lister (2nd year)
2018 record: 2-4
Roster: Kate Ciscell (Fr.), Payten Hall (Fr.), Miah Hernandez (Sr.), Eizabeth Lumbis (So.), Emma Morris (Jr.), Adriana Pfister (Sr.), Halley Robbins (So.), Makayla Rocha (Fr.), Aliza Sovie (Jr.), Ella Valentine (So.)
“B” Division
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Nicole Kuhl (11th year)
2018 record: 5-1
Roster: Makayla Garrison (Jr.), Rachel Gould (Jr.), Peyton Smith (Jr.), Tina Boliver (So.), Adrianna Maxson (So.), Brynn Rice (So.), Rachel Streeter (So.), Ariel Wener (So.), Lauren Brandy (Fr.), Sarah Goldthrite (Fr.), Hanna Lighthall (Fr.), Mariella Sauer (Fr.).
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jack Bernard (22nd year)
2018 Record: 5-0
Roster: Brynn Bernard (8th), Mallory Kraeger (8th), Aubree Domagala (So.), Lexi Bernard (So.), Tazanna Molnar (So.), Hannah Ielfield (Jr.), Abby Durgan (Jr.), Chloe Seller (Jr.), Izabelle Liendecker (Sr.), Taha Umer (Sr.).
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Lyndsay Rowell (2nd year)
2018 record: 0-4
Roster: Sydney Cook (Sr.), Gabby Brown (Jr.), Emily Yousey (Jr.), Deanna Hathway (Jr.), Sydney Burgy (Jr.), Emma Halsey (So.), Mary Carnes (So.), Cailey Robbins (So.), Autumn Brown (Fr.).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Kathy Wiley (1st year)
2018 record: N/A
Roster: Emma Zimmerman (Sr.), Olivia Riddoch (Jr.), Jenny McCarthy (Sr.), Isabelle McDonough (So.), Laila Mooney (Sr.), Madison Wahl (Sr.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.