POTSDAM — Within the last 10 years Potsdam High School has been supplying the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team with several players.
The current trend started in the fall of 2016 when Potsdam’s Kalie Grant joined the Saints. She’s been followed by Gabi Jones and Kennedy Wilson.
Next fall the newest Sandstoner to become a Saint will be senior forward Kennedy Emerson.
“I’m looking forward to being close to home and a higher level of play, playing with older girls,” Emerson said. “I think it’s great. Not many kids get to go to (NCAA Division I), maybe 5 percent of girls hockey. St. Lawrence is great because they are allowing kids from the (area) to go there.”
Emerson was not always aware, but Saints coach Chris Wells has been following her career for many years, even if she didn’t physically see him.
“I’ve had other people telling me that,” Emerson said. “He’s a fun coach. He has a personality you can look forward too.”
Unlike some of the past Potsdam players to come to SLU, Emerson stayed on the high school team for her entire career. She also plays junior hockey with the Nepean (Ontario) Wildcats and until recently the Potsdam program did not allow its players to play on the high school team and a junior team at the same time.
Emerson is in his sixth year on the varsity. Through the first six games of this season she had scored 10 goals with six assists and in 76 career games she had scored 117 goals with 62 assists.
“One of her major strengths is her skating,” Potsdam coach Abbie Adams said. “She’s really fast, but she’s also quick. Her first couple strides are explosive. She also has a hard snap shot. She has the ability to see the ice and where the other players are at.”
Emerson estimated she plays about four games in a week, two with each team, but there have been no problems with multi-tasking.
“She has a pretty fair balance between us,” Adams said. “She knows that we are a priority. A lot of their stuff falls on weekends. She’s missed a couple things, nothing major.”
Emerson isn’t the only Section 10 player on Nepean. Her best friend, whom she carpools to practice with, is Canton senior Sydnee Francis.
“(Nepean) has given me the opportunity to play with other girls,” Emerson said. “Meeting new people was the best thing. I love having a best friend I can play against, and be serious with.
“We played together since the 10-under Bears in Canton. When we go out on the ice its man-for-man. Then we are best friends.”
Having a player who will be playing big-time hockey next year has been a benefit for a talented Potsdam team that made the state final four last season and could contend for a state title this season.
“I think a lot of our younger players look up to her because she is such a good hockey player,” Adams said. “She leads by example. She’s not afraid to speak up about things that need to get done to be successful. (Going to SLU) gives her a lot of credibility. Everyone is aware of the next steps for her. They’ve seen how much work she put in to get herself into that position. She’s been dedicated to the sport. She’s really a good hockey player, but it’s not just that, she’s a good hockey player who put in a lot of work.”
Emerson will deal with the future when it comes. For now she’s just enjoying wearing a Potsdam uniform.
“It means a lot to me,” Emerson said. “I have my little sister Danielle on the team. Being able to play my senior year is the best thing. I think if everything goes well we will be able to win a state championship. I like being able to have fun with friends, lifelong friends. Being able to walk around and have coaches and family members and friends that will be with you the rest of your life.”
The Emerson file
Hometown: Potsdam
Parents: Chad and Brendalee
Siblings: brother, Dylan; sisters, Jordan and Danielle
Other: Member of Future Farmers of America, Varsity club
