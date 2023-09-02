CANTON — A close game quickly became one-sided, but the Canton football team found things to like after a 41-14 loss to Section 7’s Saranac Central in the nonleague opener for each team Saturday.
Canton was only down 7-0 late in the first half when the Spartans struck for two touchdowns in the final 87 seconds of the half to go up 21-0.
“We didn’t do ourselves any favors,” Canton coach Bill Porter said. “We had too many miscues on the offensive side of the ball. Week zero games are tough. Usually we scrimmage in these situations and we have a lot to learn from.
“A team like that tells you how much work you have to do. They are very good, well-coached. I know they want to back to the (state playoffs) again. As the game went along we learned. Our quarterback, Charlie Todd, started to read (the defense) pretty well. Our linemen I felt battled, even though they were undersized, man-for-man.”
Alex Clancy scored the first three touchdowns of the game for Saranac, rushing for a 7-yard score in the first quarter, followed by the final two touchdowns of the first half.
He caught a pass from Zack Lucis for a 47-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the half.
After the Spartans stopped Canton on downs Clancy scored on a 57-yard run on a reverse play as time expired in the first half.
Clancy finished with 73 yards rushing on just four carries and he caught three passes for 112 yards.
“We definitely had our heads down about that,” Todd said of the end of the first half. “We have some great coaches and great guys on the team and we picked each other up and came out swinging in the second half.”
Saranac’s Isaiah Lopez recovered a Canton fumble on the Golden Bears’ 35 early in the second half and on the next play Clancy caught a 35-yard pass from Lucis for his fourth touchdown of the game.
The Chiefs scored on another one-play drive later in the third quarter when a 25-yard run from Nathan Hamel made the score 34-0.
Canton, which picked up just 121 total yards, scored its first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard run from Carter Shatraw with 1:28 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 34-6.
Hamel scored on a 3-yard run for Saranac early in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans a 41-6 lead.
Canton ended the scored with a 5-yard run from Mathew Bradish-Hayes with 1:16 left in the game. Todd ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 41-14.
Canton’s offense had a tough first half and finished the game with only 14 rushing yards.
Todd threw for 107 yards, completing 8-of-20 passes. Josh Ayrassian caught four passes for 96 yards for Canton.
“Coming into the game we weren’t really prepared, especially offensively,” Todd said. “During halftime we talked with the coaches and we worked out some of the kinks. In the second half we got things going, got the chains moving, and that’s good to see.”
The Golden Bears kept themselves in the game in the first half partly due to interceptions from Ryan Fauce and Brandon O’Shea.
“We were making some (defensive) plays and then we slowed down,” O’Shea said. “(The interceptions) were pretty big, got the guys pumped up and going. I liked how the defense came out strong the whole time. We came out strong (in the second half) on both sides of the ball and worked as a team.”
