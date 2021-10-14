HS FOOTBALL WEEK 6
SECTION 3
Game of the Week
Class C2
General Brown (5-0, 4-0)
vs. Canastota (3-2, 3-1)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Dexter
Outlook: The unbeaten Lions will look to build on their momentum as they return to Class C2 Division play. Two weeks ago, General Brown dispatched Little Falls, 41-20, in a meeting for first place in the division. Then last Friday, the Lions rolled to a 47-26 triumph over Bishop Ludden in a non-divisional game. Junior running back Kaleb Natali led the way by rushing for three straight touchdowns and Eli Rawleigh, Gabe Malcolm and Nick Rogers each ran for a score. On the season, Rawleigh has passed for three touchdowns and ran for five, while Malcolm, Natali and Rogers have each ran for four scores. After this week, General Brown will play at rival Lowville next Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Canastota, which sits in third place in the division at 3-1 with Little Falls in second at 4-1, is coming off a 26-16 home win against Lowville last Friday. The Red Raiders, who are led by senior running back Devon Youker, who has already rushed for 1,084 yards this season and 12 touchdowns, have won three of their past four games after losing at Little Falls, 32-28 in their season opener on Sept. 10.
Class B West
South Jefferson (0-5, 0-3)
vs. Westhill (2-3, 1-1)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Westhill
Outlook: The Spartans are coming off a 46-21 loss at Syracuse Institute of Technology last Friday. Senior running back Derrick Sciarabba has rushed for 374 yards on 54 carries and a touchdown this season and also leads South Jefferson in receiving with 107 yards and a score. Sophomore quarterback Cobin O’Brien has thrown for 255 yards, which ranks him third among area signal callers, and three TDs. The Spartans will wrap up their regular season when they host Cortland next Friday.
Class C2
Lowville (1-4, 1-3)
vs. Sherburne-Earlville (0-6, 0-4)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Earlville
Outlook: The Red Raiders will look to bounce back after a tough 26-16 Class C2 Division loss at Canastota last Friday night. The defeat came one week after Lowville broke through with its first win of the season in a 58-19 rout at home over Mount Markham on Oct. 1. Quarterback Elijah Englehart leads all area quarterbacks in touchdown passes with six and ranks second in passing yards with 437. Englehart has also rushed for 171 yards, as has teammate and sophomore running back Sean Kelly, and has ran for a pair of scores. Senior running back Hayden Beyer leads the Red Raiders on the ground with 279 yards and four TDs.
Class D North-West
Sandy Creek (1-3, 0-2) vs. Onondaga (1-4, 1-2)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Sandy Creek
Outlook: The Comets are looking to move forward after they were dealt a 36-7 road loss to Class D East Division leader Dolgeville last Saturday. This will be the division finale of the season for Sandy Creek, which has lost three straight games after defeating Herkimer, 20-18, in its season opener on Sept. 10. Senior running back Maddox Brown has totaled 388 yards on the ground on 87 carries and has scored a touchdown this season, while teammate Justin Thayer, also a senior running back, has rushed for 165 yards and two scores. Onondaga has lost its past two games after winning its first game of the season against Beaver River.
Class D North-West
Beaver River (2-3) vs. Waterville (0-5)
When, Where: 2 p.m., Saturday, Beaver Falls
Outlook: The Beavers will once again play a non-divisional game, this time against Waterville, which occupies last place in the Class D East Division. Both Beaver River and Sandy Creek stand at 0-2 in the Class D North-West Division and the Beavers can climb out of last place with a win. Beaver River is coming off a 53-0 home loss to North-West leader Adirondack last Friday night. Senior Jonah Mullin leads area quarterbacks in passing yards (603) and has thrown for four scores while running for two others.
EIGHT-MAN
North-West
South Lewis (1-4, 0-1) vs. Thousand Islands (2-2, 1-0)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Clayton
Outlook: The area’s two Section 3 teams in Eight-Man football meet up in a North-West Division clash. Division-leading Thousand Islands had its game against Tupper Lake canceled last week after it broke through for a wild 78-74 victory over Bishop Grimes on Sept. 1 in Clayton. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Ludlow leads the Vikings as he’s thrown for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns, with Dylan Aznoe and Brayden Wiley each hauling in five scoring receptions. South Lewis has lost its past two games, including a 38-0 setback to Weedsport last Friday in Turin, after posting its first win of the season in a 40-36 victory at Tupper Lake on Sept. 24. Senior quarterback Cody Spann paces the Falcons with 487 rushing yards and six touchdowns and has ran for three other scores.
SECTION 10
Canton (1-2) vs. Massena (3-2, 3-1).
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, Massena
Outlook: Massena has been led by quarterback Dominic Monacelli, who has passed for 472 yards, including five touchdowns, and rushed for 357. Canton’s top threat is running back Zach VanBrocklin, who has gained 353 yards.
Malone (1-2) vs. OFA (4-1, 3-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, Ogdensburg
Outlook: The Blue Devils are led by three athletes. Drew Costello has rushed for 416 yards. Tristan Lovely has passed for 254 and Justice McIntyre has caught 18 passes for 310 yards. Malone’s Logan Peck has passed for 203 yards.
Gouverneur (4-0) vs. Potsdam (0-4)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, Potsdam
Outlook: Kyle Savage leads the undefeated Wildcats with 489 yards rushing, averaging 8.7 a carry. The Wildcats have scored 154 points in four games and Potsdam has allowed 149.
Watertown (3-1) vs. St. Lawrence (0-4)
When, Where: noon, Saturday, Brasher Falls
Outlook: Deante Hall leads the Cyclones with 464 yards rushing. The Larries top offensive threat is Ashton Adams, who has gained 205 yards, averaging 9.3 a carry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.