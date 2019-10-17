HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL, WEEK 7
SECTION 3
Game of the Week
Class C
General Brown (3-3, 3-1) vs. Hannibal (2-4, 1-3)
When, where: 7 p.m. today, Dexter.
Outlook: After an 0-3 start to the year, General Brown is in a position to finish second in the Class C West Division and secure a spot in sectionals. During the three-game win streak, they have scored 182 points, including 56 against Skaneateles last week, General Brown’s most notable win. The Lions’ run attack has been the back bone of their offense — Eli Rawleigh has rushed for 619 yards, Cory Smith has rushed for 393 yards and De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown has rushed for 324 yards.
Lowville (6-0, 5-0) vs. Herkimer (4-2, 2-1)
When, where: 7 p.m. today, Lowville
Outlook: Before they can begin their playoff run, the Red Raiders will close out their regular season against Herkimer, a team fighting for a playoff spot. Herkimer is coming off of a win against Adirondack and has won four of its last five games. Lowville, on the other hand, has yet to lose a game this season or score less than 40 points in a game. Lowville’s 307 points scored this season is the second most in Section 3, trailing Canastota, which has scored 319.
Class A
Carthage (5-1, 3-0) vs. Whitesboro (3-3, 1-2)
When, where: 7 p.m. today, Whitesboro
Outlook: Whitesboro is fighting for a chance to continue its season into sectionals in a couple of weeks — right now the Warriors are on the outside looking in. Carthage is in the opposite situation: the Comets are 3-0 in Class A play and hold first place in the division with one week left to play in the regular season after this weekend.
Indian River (5-1, 2-1) vs. Central Square (3-3, 0-3)
When, where: 7 p.m. today, Philadelphia
Outlook: A win over Whitesboro last week helped Indian River get back into playoff contention, a spot it could further solidify with a win against struggling Central Square. Last week, Indian River came out strong and finished strong despite scuffling in the third quarter. Central Square has scuffled for the entirety of Class A play, being outscored 153-42 in its last three games.
Class B
South Jefferson (5-1, 5-1) vs. Marcellus (5-1, 5-1)
When, where: 7 p.m. today, Adams
Outlook: With a spot in the playoffs already secured, the Spartans are playing for a chance to host a playoff game next week in the sectional quarterfinals. To do so they’ll need to defeat Marcellus which, like South Jefferson, has suffered just one loss this season. Marcellus and Solvay have been considered the two top teams in the Class B West all season. After losing to Solvay earlier in the year, South Jefferson can prove its strength with a win over the Mustangs.
Class D
Beaver River (5-1, 5-1) vs. Dolgeville (4-2, 4-2)
When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Beaver Falls
Outlook: The Beavers passed their toughest test last week when they defeated the previously undefeated Frankfort-Schuyler. As a reward, Beaver River is now in first place in Class D, a spot they can hold with either a win over Dolgeville on Saturday or a Frankfort-Schuyler loss to Waterville. While Dolgeville is coming off a loss to Thousand Islands, it has boasted one of the more formidable defenses in the league this season. It has allowed an average of 16 points per game.
Sandy Creek (1-5, 1-5) vs. Onondaga (2-4, 2-4)
When, where: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Onondaga
Outlook: The Comets earned their first win of the season last week against Sauquoit Valley and could make it two in a row against an Onondaga team that has lost three in row and hasn’t won since Sept. 20.
Thousand Islands (2-4, 2-4) vs. Sauquoit Valley (1-5, 1-5)
When, where: 7 p.m. today, Sauquoit
Outlook: The Vikings have been on the verge of a big win and got it last week when they upset Dolgeville, 28-20. It was their second win of the season and first since Sept. 20 when they defeated Sandy Creek at home. Sauquoit Valley has struggled this season, so the Vikings have a chance to finish their regular season with a 3-4 record heading into the quarterfinals round of sectionals.
Eight-Man
South Lewis (4-0, 2-0) vs. A-P-W (2-2, 2-0)
When, where: 7 p.m. today, Turin
Outlook: South Lewis continues to roll as it has established themselves as the top team in Eight-Man Class C with a two-game lead over A-P-W. They have a chance to improve to 5-0 against APW tonight before facing Sherburne-Earlville on the road for the last game of the regular season next week.
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Tonight’s games
Potsdam (5-1) vs. OFA (5-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., Ogdensburg
Outlook: The winner of this game will finish in second place in the NAC standings as both teams have already lost to 6-0 Gouverneur. Statistically it is an evenly matched game. Both squads are 5-1. Both teams have scored 202 points. Potsdam has allowed 53 and OFA 79. Potsdam’s offense is led by running back Will Varney, who has rushed for 863 yards. OFA’s offense is led by running backs MeSean Johnson (438 yards), Tristan Lovley (371) and Stephen Morley (325). Jackson Jones has thrown for 688 yards with 10 touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
St. Lawrence (2-4) vs. Massena (1-5)
When, where: 7 p.m., Massena.
EIGHT-MAN
Sherburne-Earlville vs. Tupper Lake (1-3)
When, where: 7 p.m., Tupper Lake
Saturday
Malone (0-6) vs. Watertown (3-3)
When, where: noon, Watertown
Gouverneur (6-0) vs. Canton (2-4)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Canton
