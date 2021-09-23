HS FOOTBALL WEEK 3
SECTION 3
Game of the Week
Class C2
Sherburne-Earlville (0-3, 0-1) vs. General Brown (2-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Dexter
Outlook: Tonight serves as the home opener for General Brown, which is off to a 2-0 start in the Class C2 Division, including a 28-6 win at Holland Patent last Friday night. This followed a 43-20 triumph at Mount Markham on Sept. 11 as the Lions rallied from a 14-0 deficit. Senior quarterback Eli Rawleigh has run for two touchdowns and passed for another. Also for the Lions on the ground, junior wideout Gabe Malcolm has rushed for 152 yards on 19 carries and senior fullback Nick Rogers has ran for 130 yards on 17 carries — and both have rushed for two touchdowns. Rawleigh has 130 yards of his own on the ground on 21 touches. Sherburne-Earlville is coming off a 35-15 loss to Little Falls.
Class B West
South Jefferson (0-2, 0-0) vs. Marcellus (0-2, 0-0)
When, where: 6:30 tonight, at Marcellus
Outlook: This is the division season opener for both teams as South Jefferson is coming off a 49-28 home loss to Camden last Thursday after a season-opening setback to New Hartford on Sept. 10. Senior running back Derrick Sciarabba leaders area rushers with 259 yards on the ground on 29 carries and has scored four touchdowns. This will be the Spartans’ first road game of the season.
Class C2
Lowville (0-2, 0-1) vs. Little Falls (2-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Little Falls
Outlook: Lowville returns to division play after a suffering a 38-12 loss at Cazenovia last Saturday. The Red Raiders opened their season with a 34-29 divisional win against Holland Patent on Sept. 10. Lowville senior quarterback Elijah Englehart has thrown for 228 yards and three touchdowns in two games and has ran for 131 yards and a score on team-leading 30 carries. Little Falls beat Sherburne-Earlville, 31-15 last week.
Class D North-West
Beaver River (1-1, 0-0) vs. Onondaga (0-2, 0-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Beaver Falls
Outlook: Beaver River begins divisional play after rolling to a 22-8 win over Oswego in its home season debut last Friday night. The Beavers were led by senior quarterback Jonah Mullin, who threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 44 yards. Freshman wideout Brit Dicob hauled in five receptions for 133 yards and two scores and Josh Bush made six catches for 48 yards and a score. Onondaga lost to Class C opponent Skaneateles, 54-0, last week.
Sandy Creek (1-1, 0-1) vs. Adirondack (2-0, 1-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Boonville
Outlook: Sandy Creek will look to bounce back after a 16-8 road loss to Cato Meridian last Friday night in a divisional meeting, yielding the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Maddox Brown scored on an 86-yard kickoff return for the Comets and carried 13 times for 44 yards, as well as totaling six tackles and deflected a pass on defense. Brown stands second among area rushers with 225 yards and a touchdown on 48 carries. Adirondack defeated Westmoreland/Oriskany, 19-13, last week.
Eight-Man
North-West
South Lewis (0-2, 0-0)
vs. Tupper Lake (1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, Tupper Lake
Outlook: South Lewis hopes to rebound following a 52-14 setback to Morrisville-Eaton last Saturday in Turin. Senior quarterback Cody Spann leads the Falcons in rushing with 156 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Tonight will be a nonleague game with Tupper Lake, which was beaten by Bishop Ludden, 20-6, last week.
Thousand Islands (0-2, 0-0)
vs. Cooperstown (1-1, 0-0)
When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Cooperstown
Outlook: The Vikings are also hoping to bounce back after they were routed, 70-28, by West Canada Valley last Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Jack Ludlow has thrown for 351 yards and five touchdowns in two games for Thousand Islands. The Vikings will face Cooperstown in another division crossover game.
SECTION 10
St. Lawrence (0-2) vs. OFA (3-0, 2-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Ogdensburg
Outlook: The Blue Devils rolled to a 28-6 win over Canton last Friday night. Quarterback Connor Graveline completed six of eight passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns to pace OFA. Drew Costello scored three touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Malone (0-1) vs. Gouverneur (1-0)
When, where: 1:30 Saturday, Gouverneur
Outlook: The Wildcats are coming off a 41-0 season-opening win over St. Lawrence on Monday in Brasher Falls. Kyle Savage ran 11 times for 151 yards and added a pair of touchdowns to pace Gouverneur in the NAC season opener for both teams.
Watertown (1-0) vs. Canton (0-1)
When, where: 1:30 Saturday, Canton
Outlook: Watertown rolled to a 37-8 season-opening home victory over Potsdam last Friday night. Deante Hall paced the Cyclones with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns on four carries and fellow senior Cain Roberts ran for 68 yards and a score. This is a rematch of Section 10’s Class A sectional final in 2019, won by Watertown, 44-28.
Massena (2-0) vs. Potsdam (0-2)
When, where: 1 p.m. Sunday, Potsdam
Outlook: Potsdam will look to bounce back after dropping its first two games of the season, while Massena is unbeaten heading into the matchup.
