HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SECTION 3 PLAYOFFS
Game of the Week
Class C quarterfinals
No. 2 Lowville (7-0, 5-0) vs. No. 7 Skaneateles (5-2, 3-2)
When, where: 7 p.m., Lowville
Outlook: After cruising to 7-0 and a first-place finish in the Class C East, Lowville’s postseason begins with a home game against Skaneateles. The Lakers, a preseason favorite to earn one of the top three seeds in Class C, dropped to No. 7 and made the playoffs as a wild card thanks to back-to-back losses at the hands of Cato-Meridian and General Brown. However, this is still a tough draw for the Red Raiders who were assigned the No. 2 seed after a coin flip determined Cato-Meridian (7-0) to be No. 1. Lowville, which will play the game on its turf, have yet to show a real weakness. Its offense is averaging 51.8 points per game and the defense has allowed an average of 13 points per game.
No. 6 General Brown (4-3, 4-1) vs. No. 3 Canastota (6-1, 4-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., Vernon-Verona-Sherrill
Outlook: Riding a four-game win streak, the Lions begin the playoffs against Canastota, the same team they began their regular season with two months ago. General Brown lost that opening game, 56-20, so, tonight’s contest will be a telling of how far the Lions have come. The Lions are coming off a postseason-clinching win over Hannibal, 28-0.
Class B quarterfinals
No. 6 South Jefferson (5-2, 5-2) vs. No. 3 New Hartford (6-1, 6-1)
When, where: 6 p.m., New Hartford
Outlook: For the first time in 2019, the Spartans will play a game out side of the Class B West. With both Class B divisions playing each other for the first time, we’ll see the offensively dominant West meet the defensively dominant East. South Jefferson, which scored 235 points this season, will meet New Hartford, which has allowed only 65 points total in its seven regular-season games. New Hartford and Oneida were neck-and-neck at the top of the Class B East all season.
Class D quarterfinals
No. 2 Beaver River (5-2, 5-2) vs. No. 7 Thousand Islands (2-4, 2-4)
When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Beaver Falls
Outlook: Thousand Islands is an interesting matchup for Beaver River to start the Class D sectionals. TI, despite being 2-4, has played relatively close games and have shown glimpses of defensive and offensive success. The Beavers, on the other hand, are playing some of their best offense as of late — they won three of their last four games of the regular season, scoring 29, 31 and 41 points.
No. 8 Sandy Creek (1-6, 1-6) vs. No. 1 Dolgeville (5-2, 5-2)
When, where: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dolgeville
Outlook: Dolgeville’s 24-20 win over Beaver River last week secured the No. 1 seed for the Blue Devils, which pairs them up with Sandy Creek, which finished at the division’s bottom. The Comets’ only win of the season came two weeks ago when they defeated Sauquoit Valley 20-12.
Regular Season
Class A
Carthage (6-1, 4-0) vs. Auburn (6-1, 3-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., Carthage
Outlook: So far Carthage has passed every test Class A opponents have given them. The smallest point differential in Carthage’s four league wins is 35 and that came in the Comets’ 42-7 beatdown of Whitesboro last week. Auburn is the last test for Carthage, which can lock up the top spot in Section 3 Class A with a win. Fombo Azah currently leads all area running backs in touchdowns with 21.
Indian River (6-1, 3-1) vs. East Syracuse- Minoa (4-3, 1-3)
When, where: 6:30 p.m., East Syracuse
Outlook: The Warriors will have scuffling ES-M to close out the regular season. With a postseason berth secured, the Warriors can further complicate the Spartans’ chances to make the postseason, since they are tied with Whitesboro with a 1-3 league record. Whitesboro also holds the tiebreaker with ES-M thanks to a win over the Spartans four weeks ago. The top four teams in Class A will begin the playoffs with the semifinals in two weeks.
Eight-man
South Lewis (5-0, 3-0) vs. Sherburne-Earlville (1-3, 1-1)
When, where: 7 p.m. Sherburne
Outlook: The Falcons can finish up their third regular season in eight-man with an undefeated record if they can defeat Marauders on the road. The Falcons are currently ranked No. 8 among eight-man teams in the state. Weedsport, ranked No. 3, and West Canada Valley, ranked No. 9, are the only other Section 3 eight-man teams ranked.
SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS
Tonight
Class B championship
Malone (0-7) vs. Potsdam (5-2)
When, where: 7 p.m., Potsdam.
Outlook: The Sandstoners routed Malone 42-0 earlier this season. Will Varney rushed for 75 yards on just nine carries and scored three touchdowns for Potsdam. Bobby Voss gained 106 yards rushing and quarterback Zach Kirka was 6-for-9 for 79 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. Malone had to forfeit its sixth game against St. Lawrence Central due to a lack of players but played Watertown in the season finale.
Class C semifinal
St. Lawrence (3-4) vs. OFA (6-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., Ogdensburg
Outlook: OFA played the Larries in the debut game at St. Lawrence Central’s new artificial turf field. OFA cruised to a 42-7 victory led by Tristan Lovely, who rushed for 73 yards and scored four touchwowns. Jackson Jones completed 6-of-7 passes for 75 yards. The Larries did not score until the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run by Jayden Ashley. The winner of this game plays at Gouverneur next week in the title game.
Saturday
Class A semifinal
Massena (1-6) vs. Canton (2-5).
When, where: 11 a.m., Canton.
Outlook: The Golden Bears scored twice in the fourth quarter to produce a 40-22 win over Massena during the regular season. Connor Ramsey rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and Adam Calton completed 11-of-18 passes for 196 yards for Canton. Christian McSurdy rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries to lead Massena. The winner meets Watertown in next week’s title game.
