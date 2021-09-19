The Carthage football community requested prayers Saturday for junior varsity player Tyler Christman, who suffered a serious head injury during the Comets’ JV game against West Genesee on Saturday afternoon in Camillus.
Christman went into surgery for a head injury according to several Facebook posts from those connected to his parents, Samantha and Jason Christman, and reportedly is suffering from brain swelling and bleeding in the brain. A post, relaying information from the family, said he was not responding to any stimuli after surgery with only slight eye response and a cough reflex.
Christman apparently collapsed on the field during the game shortly after being tackled.
The Black River Fire Department posted that Christman “has a difficult and long road ahead of him.”
Christman also raced a legends car at Evans Mills Speedway and was scheduled to race during the track’s season-ending event on Saturday night. The track requested a moment of silence for Christman prior to the races.
