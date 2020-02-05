CARTHAGE — Sitting at table covered in a Carthage Central School drape, the Comets’ senior kicker Casey Farrell signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of Maine, Wednesday afternoon. After he finished signing the paper, Farrell put on a black Black Bears cap sitting on the table, matching his Black Bears long sleeve shirt as teammates, coaches, and friends serenaded him with applause.
The senior kicker is Carthage’s first Division I football player since Pat Gibbons who played at Wagner from 2011-2014. Farrell will join a Maine team that finished 6-6 last season and 10-4 the year before. Maine plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level and is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. They begin their season on Sept. 3 on the road against Ball State a Football Bowl Subdivision team.
The University of Maine is located in Orono, Maine and is home to over a 11,000 students. Farrell fell in love with the amount of attention given to local sports.
“I liked that it was a college town, Maine doesn’t have any NFL teams or anything like that so everybody is about their college ball,” Farrell said. “It’s in a small town, so everyone will know. You’ll be like a celebrity.”
Originally it looked as if Farrell would be headed to Rhode Island to play college football but those plans ultimately fell through, briefly leaving Farrell without a place to play next season.
“I was talking with my trainer (Adam Tanalski) saying that Rhode Island wasn’t going to work and he was like, ‘ok, once second,’ he texted the Maine coach and within a week I heard from them,” Farrell said. “It worked out in the end because I loved everything about it.”
Farrell is a one of 27 University of Maine recruits to sign their NLI’s today, National Signing Day. He met many of his fellow classmates during his official visit.
Right now the Black Bears have a senior kicker, Kenny Doak, who will hold on to field goal duty this coming season, but Farrell said the kick-off role is up for grabs. Attending multiple kicking camps throughout the years has prepared Farrell for the competition.
“That’s what they’re meant to do, to prepare you for the pressure and any eyes that are on you and stuff like that,” Farrell said.
Carthage’s run to the state championship game also prepared Farrell for the upcoming spotlight of college football.
“He knew each time he kicked the ball how much it meant, whether it was a field goal, kicking off or an extra point, he knew it meant something,” Carthage football coach Jason Coffman said. “We weren’t kicking to preserve a .500 record, we were kicking to have a shot at the state championship. Him having to kick under that pressure will certainly prepare him for what’s to come.”
Farrell played a key role for the Comets in a season that ended in the state championship game against Cornwall. He finished with 69 extra points and made field goals from 34, 42, 46, 42 and 32 yards — those achievements landed him a spot on the Times All North first team and the NYSSWA Class A All State first team.
Farrell will need to report to Maine by Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.