High school football
With the Section 3 title wrapped up, Carthage and Lowville will move on to their respective state tournaments.
Carthage (9-1) will play Union-Endicott (2-7) of Section 4 in the Class A state regionals, the first of three rounds, at Vestal High School this Friday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Lowville (10-0) will play Susquehanna Valley (10-0) of Section 4 in the Class C state regionals, also at Vestal High School, on Saturday at noon.
After regionals, the winning teams will advance to their respective semifinals, which will be played at Cicero-North Syracuse the following weekend.
n Gouverneur (9-0), the Class C champion out of Section 10, will play Section 2’s Stillwater (10-0) at Mohonasen High School in Rotterdam (Schenectady area) on Friday. Kick off is at 7 p.m. The state finals will be played at the Carrier Dome on Thanksgiving weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.