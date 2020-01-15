CARTHAGE — Times All-North first teamers Carthage’s Fombo Azah and Casey Farrell have been named to the New York State Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State first team. Azah, the Times Section 3 All-North co-MVP, was recognized as a running back and Farrell as a kicker.
Azah was a key player on a Carthage team that made it to the Class A state championship game against Cornwall. Azah finished his season with 2,552 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.
Farrell, a Division I-bound kicker, made 69 extra points and field goals from 34, 42, 46, 42 and 32 yards.
Both athletes helped Carthage advance the farthest in the postseason in school history. During the state tournament, Azah ran for a total of 465 yards while Farrell kicked two crucial field goals, a 42-yarder against Union-Endicott in the regional round and a 32-yarder against Canandaigua in the state semifinal — the latter gave Carthage a 9-6 lead heading into halftime.
Farrell and Azah are two of nine Carthage players, eight of which are seniors, to make the Class A All-State team.
“We knew ahead of time what the team was going to look like,” Azah said of the 2019 squad last month. “We predicted this this year. I feel like just having that confident mind-set, it really helped us.”
ALSO NAMED TO THE TEAM
Fourteen area players across Section 3 and Section 10, were named to the Class A All-State team.
On the third team, Carthage’s Collin Null was named as an offensive lineman and Thomas Albright was named as a defensive back. On the fourth team, running back Guillermo Rosario-Acosta and offensive lineman Garret Decker of Indian River were named along with Carthage’s Miguel Blunt at defensive line.
On the fifth team, Jake Whitmore of Indian River was named at linebacker, on the sixth team, Deante Hall of Watertown was named as a running back.
Carthage’s Anthony Lashway, Harrison Scott, Elijah Whitfield and Ryan Gates were named as honorable mentions along with Indian River’s Joey Martin.
