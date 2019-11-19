Farrell, a senior, has been a key varsity player for the Comets for the past three seasons. Last Friday against Union-Endicott at Vestal High School, Farrell drilled a 42-yard field goal to put the Comets up 17-0. Carthage won 38-14 and advanced to this Friday’s Class A state semifinal.
National Signing Day for football is on Feb. 5.
