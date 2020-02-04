CARTHAGE — Carthage kicker/punter Casey Farrell will sign to play Division I football for the University of Maine today at Carthage High School.
The senior was named to the Times All-North first team and the New York State Sports Writers’ Association All-State first team.
Maine is a part of the Football Championship Subdivision and a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. The Black Bears finished last season with a 6-6 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.