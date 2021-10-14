CARTHAGE — The Carthage football program has built quite a tradition over the years, with its running game leading the way.
Just two seasons ago, Fombo Azah led the Comets to a Section 3 championship, setting several records at the school in the process.
This year’s edition of the Comets is also run heavy, led by a trio of runners — seniors Carter Kempney and Lincoln Escudero and junior Josh Bigelow.
While none in this group is close to putting up the numbers Azah did in 2019, they’re still keeping the spirit alive by just moving forward with aggressive running.
“We definitely take pride in our running game,” Kempney said. “Our offensive line is definitely improving a lot and game by game our runners are definitely get better and better.”
“I’ve been pretty surprised, all of the younger guys have really been stepping up and putting in the time and really putting in the work to get better this year,” Escudero said.
Through three games this season, the six-foot Kempney, who checks in at 180 pounds, leads the Comets in rushing with 434 yards on 46 carries and has scored seven touchdowns.
“He’s been a really good leader for us this year,” Escudero said of Kempney. “He’s actually one of the only players who have played varsity football before and he’s really shown the younger guys what to do and he’s a great leader for us.”
Escudero, a quarterback who stands at 6-1 and 170 pounds, has run for 373 yards on 28 carries and has rushed for three scores while throwing for another.
“After Josh Demko broke his ankle last year in the second half of that Watertown game, Lincoln came in and he kind of showed that he could do some things that we weren’t ready for,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said of playing quarterback.
Coffman continued: “All of a sudden last spring playing lacrosse at the end of football and then all summer, he’s just gotten faster and faster and faster. He’s dangerous and he can really run.”
Bigelow, who is listed at 5-10 and 155 pounds, so far has rushed for 209 yards on 21 carries and has ran for three touchdowns.
“Josh, that kid plays hard and he goes 110 percent every chance he gets,” Coffman sai. “Carter is kind of a patient runner where he’ll find the hole and then go and maybe make a couple cuts and play off of it. Josh is a guy where he is flying full speed and when he gets to that line, if you’re not ready he’s already by you.
“He’s the same on offense as he’s on defense, he’s attacking and he’s going to get you, and every time he touches the ball he wants to score.”
Said Escudero: “Our line is young, but they’ve put in a lot of work and gotten a lot stronger and better on the field. And they’ve been able to push some guys around and give me, Carter and Josh some space to do what we do. That’s how we’ve been doing it.”
Kempney is a lacrosse star in his own right who will attend Syracuse University to play the sport. Escudero and Bigelow also play lacrosse for Carthage, with Escudero joining Kempney in the midfield.
“Lacrosse is obviously my main sport and that’s what I’m going to college for,” Kempney said. “But football definitely helps my game in lacrosse because it helps me get more field vision and it definitely helps build leadership and it builds a lot of character playing football.”
An aggressive style of playing the midfield while utilizing plenty of speed on the field has carried over to running the ball in football.
“Having that speed in the middle of the field is huge,” Coffman said. “Last year in everything we got kind of got pushed around. We had so many young guys both in lacrosse and football. This year now we’ve got several seniors and now we’ve got some young guys that have a year of experience under their belts, so we’ll kind of see where it takes us.”
Kempney has also returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown in a 54-19 home triumph over Fulton on Oct. 1.
“We all know Carter and everyone knows Carter,” Coffman said. “And when Carter can go one way and we got Josh Bigelow and Lincoln going the other way, or even following him, it’s a three-headed monster, really. I mean Lincoln and Josh are just as capable of racing to the end zone just like Carter, it’s fun watching these kids mature into their roles.”
Carthage headed into Thursday night’s home game against East Syracuse-Minoa off to a 2-1 start this season, including a 1-0 record in Section 3’s Class A National Division.
“It’s so nice to finally be playing,” Kempney said. “That probably helped us propel forward because everyone’s so eager to get on the field and get after it.”
“The biggest thing is our offensive linemen are really coming of age,” Coffman said. “I’ve got one senior, Caleb Ashlaw, and the rest are all underclassmen, and we just have so many young kids who are getting better and better and better each week.”
The Comets in a sense are trying to make up for some lost time as two of their games were canceled after Carthage eighth-grader Tyler Christman, a 14-year-old student who died on Sept. 21 after suffering a severe brain injury during a junior varsity football game at West Genesee three days before.
“That was pretty tough for everybody,” Escudero said. “But we all kept him in mind and we all played for him. Because we play to honor him.”
Carthage honored Christman before a home game against Fulton on Oct. 1 as 12 minutes and 27 seconds was placed on the scoreboard before the game, with 12 representing Christman’s uniform number and 27 representing his favorite number. During a moment of silence, the 27 seconds were run off the clock in honoring the teen.
“The whole town and community has been really good about honoring Tyler and playing for Tyler,” Escudero said.
“There’s still many heavy hearts in the Carthage community,” Coffman said. “We’re all just trying to carry on the best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.