DEXTER — By hosting its own version of Midnight Madness, the General Brown football team got a head start on the rest of Section 3.
The Lions, who are coming off a landmark season, opened their training camp under the lights, starting with an initial practice session which kicked off at midnight on Friday.
“Definitely, we’ve been itching for a while to get started and now it’s finally here,” General Brown coach Doug Black said.
“It’s pretty exciting, especially with midnight practice, it’s something new that’s pretty fun being under the lights,” senior quarterback Aiden McManaman said, “And I’m just excited for it, my senior year.”
General Brown, which advanced all the way to the state championship game last year, is in a sense starting fresh as a team as it lost much senior leadership and talent to graduation.
“We’ve just got a lot of work to do, we’re really young,” Black said. “When you lose five All-State players, you’ve got a lot to replace and they were great leaders for us, too. So it wasn’t just their physical talent on the field, so this group’s got a long way to go to get to anywhere near where we were last year.”
Later on Saturday, football teams from across the area as well as Section 3 and in the state held their first day of practice, with the Lions also practicing on Saturday evening on Fisher Field.
“It feels nice, back on the field,” said senior Ben Eichhorn, who played at tight end and safety last season. “It was nice being out there last year and we’re just trying to make another good run this year.”
McManaman helped guide General Brown to a 9-2 season last year, which culminated in an appearance in the state’s Class C championship game on Dec. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
The Lions carried a 14-13 lead into the fourth quarter against James I. O’Neill, with McManaman connecting with Kaleb Natali on a receiving touchdown in the third quarter. But the Raiders pulled away by scoring the game’s last 16 in the final period to prevail.
“It was pretty cool, no one expected it,” McManaman said. “We hoping to be alright, no one expected to win a sectional championship and even go to states, too. It was pretty cool experience, a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
As a junior in his first season starting at quarterback at the varsity level, McManaman threw for 850 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as rushing for 570 yards and five more scores last year.
“Last year was a great experience for them, but really other then Aiden McManaman and Dawson Rastley, a lot of the guys were backup players, so they didn’t get tons of time, especially in the playoff run,” Black said. “So they got to see what we do, but now they’ve got to step in and fill the shoes.”
But while he returns as the signal-caller, General Brown’s running game will be forced to reload as it lost three 1,000-yard rushers in running backs Kaleb Natali, Gabe Malcolm and fullback Sheamus Devine, who combined to run for 3,621 yards and scored a collective 45 touchdowns.
“Our whole backfield other than Aiden is going to be new,” Black said. “So again, like so many things with this group that when they’re young, it’s just going to be a learning process, they’re all underclassmen, so it’s going to be tough.”
“We lost a lot, three 1,000-yard rushers, I think three of our linemen,” McManaman said. “It’s definitely going to be tough and hopefully we go .500 and maybe make the playoffs, I mean we’ll try.”
Clearly, General Brown will once again center its attack around its running game.
“We are 100 percent triple option and flex bone and we want to run the ball,” Black said. “That’s definitely what we’re going to stick with. We’ve got a couple decent receivers, but our bread and butter is put the ball on the ground and grind it out and that’s what we’re going to continue.”
“Again, we’re back to working on the line again, right now we only have one senior on the offensive line, so we’re going to be very young and I know we’re going to make a lot of mistakes,” said Black, “so it’s going to be a learning process.”
The Lions also lost plenty of leadership from a defense which allowed 169 points in 11 games last season and recorded four shutouts, including a 41-0 victory over Holland Patent on Nov. 13 as they claimed the program’s first Section 3 championship since 2013.
Dawson Rastley, Gabe Rawleigh and Devin Hicks — all seniors — comprise the team’s returning leadership on defense.
“Defense, up front we could be tough on the d-line and we’ve got three returning starters there,” Black said. “But from the backers, we’re going to have two new linebackers and we’re going to have a couple new players in the secondary, so again it’s kind of the same process as the offense. It’s finding guys to fill those shoes and have them step up.”
General Brown went on to defeat Section 4’s Waverly, 29-14, in a Class C state quarterfinal at Cicero-North Syracuse before grinding out a 29-20 victory over an admittedly bigger Lackawanna team two days after Thanksgiving to secure the program’s first trip to a state title game.
“I think it was one of the better teams that this school’s seen,” Black said. “It’s kind of that run to the state title game isn’t what we’re going to be doing every year, so the kids got to enjoy that. But now kind of this year it’s going to be back to reality and back to the grind. It’s going to be tough competition wise for us.”
“Absolutely, absolutely in carrying on Steve Fisher’s legacy,” Rastley said. “It was a lot of hard work, a lot of early practices, a lot of stuff that other teams weren’t doing to take us to that level.”
After the approximately 90-minute practice early Saturday, General Brown’s players then enjoyed a tailgate party with many of their parents on hand, which stretched into the wee hours of the morning.
“It was good, it was a nice way to kick it off,” Black said. “There was a lot of families there, so it was good, we cooked out after the 12 to 1:30 practice. So it was kind of a good time to just sit back and relax and enjoy each other’s company and stuff and kind of get a good start to the football season.”
“It was a good thing, I think it gives up the upper hand, a lot of team’s aren’t doing it,” Rastley said. “It puts us ahead to hopefully to push us that extra bit when it comes to playoffs.”
General Brown will open its season when it hosts Cazenovia at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 and then plays Marcellus at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the JMA Wireless Dome, both nonleague games.
The Lions will open Class C play when it hosts Lowville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.
“They’re pretty rough,” Eichhorn added about the team’s training camp. “It’s just trying to get us in our best shape and get ready for the season. It’s fun, we’re here a lot and we’re around the kids getting team work in and team building.”
“They’re meant to break us,” Rastley said. “The double sessions, they’re meant to break you and then build you right back up again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.