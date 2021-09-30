Times Staff Report
SANDY CREEK — The scheduled varsity football game between Sandy Creek and Beaver River for Thursday night was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol and several Section 10 games slated for Friday were scrapped as well.
Sandy Creek athletic director and head football coach, Mike Stevens, confirmed that Thursday’s game was called off due to lack of available players when most of the Comets were ordered to quarantine around 3 p.m. Thursday due to COVID-19 exposure.
No potential makeup date was given, and it is unclear if Sandy Creek’s next game slated for Oct. 9 at Dolgeville will be impacted.
The Comets (1-2 overall, 0-2 league) and Beavers (1-2, 0-1) were slated to face off for the first time since 2019 in a Section 3 Class D North-West Division battle.
Both teams were coming off setbacks the week prior and the outing represented a key matchup for each’s chances to remain in the hunt for the division.
Beaver River is next scheduled to host Adirondack at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the high school turf field.
All but one Section 10 game slated for this weekend was postponed due to COVID-related protocol. The only game that is still on is Saturday’s noon game featuring Gouverneur at Watertown.
Two games scheduled for Friday were postponed: Potsdam at St. Lawrence Central (6 p.m.) and the matchup between unbeaten teams Massena and Ogdensburg Free Academy at Massena (7:15 p.m.),
A 1:30 p.m. matchup Saturday, featuring Canton at Malone, was also postponed.
