SANDY CREEK — The scheduled varsity football game between Sandy Creek and Beaver River for Thursday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sandy Creek athletic director and head football coach, Mike Stevens, confirmed that the game was called off due to lack of available players when most of the Comets were ordered to quarantine around 3 p.m. Thursday due to COVID-19 exposure.
No potential makeup date was given, and it is unclear if Sandy Creek’s next game slated for Oct. 9 at Dolgeville will be impacted.
The Comets (1-2 overall, 0-2 league) and Beavers (1-2, 0-1) were slated to face off for the first time since 2019 in a Section 3 Class D North-West Division battle.
Both teams were coming off setbacks the week prior and the outing represented a key matchup for each’s chances to remain in the hunt for the division.
Beaver River is next scheduled to host Adirondack at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the high school turf field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.