The landscape of Section 3 football continues to change, particularly for two local schools, Watertown and Indian River.
After playing two full seasons in Section 10, Watertown will be competing back in Section 3 in 2022. Indian River, which has played in Class A since it made its debut in Section 3 in 2009, will now play in Class B for the first time.
Section 3 football’s divisional alignment was revealed when its season schedule was released Wednesday.
“We’re really excited about it,” Watertown coach Kyle Lalonde said. “It’s an opportunity for us to play in a really tough class.”
The Cyclones return to Section 3 after playing the 2019 and 2021 seasons in Section 10. Watertown had traditionally played in Section 3 before it played four games in the spring of 2021 with an abbreviated schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a two-year agreement to go up to Section 10 and our two-year agreement ran out and we just thought it was in our the best interest to go back to Section 3,” Lalonde said.
This fall, the Cyclones will play in Section 3’s Class A division, going against traditional rival Carthage.
The division also includes Auburn, Corcoran, East Syracuse-Minoa, Fayetteville-Manlius, New Hartford, West Genesee and Whitesboro.
“Class A is a very, very difficult schedule, every team is good, (there are) no breaks during any week,” Lalonde said. “So it’s exciting to be able to play Carthage the first game, playing a local game the first game of the season and playing an eight-game regular season. With no scrimmage the first couple games are definitely going to be very challenging without having that experience of a scrimmage, but we’re excited about the opportunity.”
Watertown, which will open the season at Carthage at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, will play each one of these teams this season, with the exception of Corcoran, and will also host Ithaca in a nondivision game at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
“We’re going to be really young next season, we’re going to have a lot of seniors graduate, including a couple of Times All-North players,” Lalonde said. “So about two-thirds of our team were seniors, so we’re going to be a very young team this year, but we like the talent we’re going to have and we like the talent that’s coming up through the program.”
During its stay in Section 10, the Cyclones won a pair of Class A sectional titles, first in 2019 and last fall. The initial title was the program’s first crown since 1998 when it competed in Section 3.
“It’s been a good experience playing in Section 10, there’s good competition up there,” Lalonde said. “Obviously Gouverneur and Ogdensburg are good every year, but overall it was a good experience playing up there. But now we’re moving on to Section 3.”
Indian River has been coached since 2006 by Cory Marsell, who guided the program into its first season in Section 3 in 2009 after playing previously in Section 10.
“It’s definitely exciting for us, it’s going to be some new opponents,” Marsell said. “We ended up having to face some of the bigger schools, like the AAs that came down to A, which made the As, a challenging class already that made it even more challenging.
“So for us going down to the Bs, there’s obviously some great teams there as well, but we’re just excited to face some different teams and see where we stack up against them.”
The Warriors have since won two Section 3 crowns and a state Class A title in 2014.
“It’s all numbers, it just comes down to how many kids you have in your school,” Marsell said of the change to Class B. “The AAs, some of those bigger schools like (Fayetteville-Manlius), (West Genesee) and Auburn in years past were AAs, their numbers have just drifted barely below the cutoff, so they’re As. We drifted barely into the Bs and it looks like it’s strong possibility Carthage will be there, not this year coming up, but the following year.”
Indian River will compete in the B North East Division, which also includes Camden, Central Valley Academy, Oneida and South Jefferson.
“I know Homer is a traditional powerhouse in Class B,” Marsell said. “I’m sure that’s not going to be any different, their coach has been there forever and does a fantastic job. We’re going to have our work cut out for us to try and compete and be there toward the end.”
After the Carthage game, the Warriors will play all the teams in their division, as well as B division crossover games against the Institute of Technology at Syracuse on Sept. 16 and a home game against Homer on Oct. 7.
Indian River’s division opener is at ITC at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and its home opener is against South Jefferson at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
“As it looks right now, if everything stays status quo, we’re going to have them week one,” Marsell said of Carthage. “I don’t know if it’s officially stamped, but that’s what it’s looking like. It’s been a great rivalry for us since we’ve been back in Section 3 and it’s something that neither school would want to lose.”
Indian River won multiple sectional titles in Section 10, defeating Burnt Hills to reach the state semifinals in 2006.
This past season, the Warriors went undefeated, winning the Class A National Division, before losing to eventual state champion Christian Brothers Academy, 51-26, in the Class A sectional final at the Carrier Dome to finish 6-1.
“We’ve got of kids working hard which we definitely need, we’re going to be young,” Marsell said. “We’re losing a lot of our leaders and a lot of kids who knew Indian River football and what we like to do here and what our beliefs are. But we’ve got some kids here who have been able to watch them and they’re going to try and fill their shoes and we’ve got some pretty good shoes to fill. But I love how they’re working and I love their attitude.”
The balance of the teams in Class B this season include Chittenango, Cortland and Westhill.
“We’re excited about and we’ve just got to continue what we do in order to be as successful as we can be,” Marsell said.
Also among local teams, Carthage remains in the A Division, while General Brown and Lowville will compete once again in the C2 Division, with Beaver River and Sandy Creek once again playing in the D West Division.
South Lewis and Thousand Islands will once again play in eight-man football in Section 3’s North-West Division.
