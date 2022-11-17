DEXTER — A prolific and balanced offensive approach has drawn much of the attention during General Brown’s run to state playoffs in football.
But the Lions’ defense has impressed all year, most recently by recording a shutout in last Sunday’s 41-0 victory over Holland Patent to claim Section 3’s Class C title.
General Brown has posted four shutouts in 10 games this season to secure the program’s first sectional title in nine years.
The Lions’ latest stalwart effort on defense has impressed head coach Doug Black.
“It’s unbelievable how the kids played,” Black said. “They are really buying into the scheme and coach (Andy) Shaw doesn’t an excellent job running the defense and he’s got those kids playing at a high level.”
General Brown (9-1) will face arguably its biggest challenge defensively when it faces Section 4 champion Waverly (10-1) in a state quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
The Lions are coming off another defensive masterpiece as they blanked Holland Patent on Sunday to claim Section 3’s Class C title at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
“It’s really hard to get shutouts, especially like in a section title game,” General Brown junior defensive lineman Devin Hicks said. “Winning that and just getting a shutout meant even more for us as a team.”
“We had a total team effort,” Lions’ junior safety Ben Eichhorn said. “And getting the shutout was just amazing, it shows how good we can be.”
The Lions shined Sunday, taking an early lead and thwarting Holland Patent’s run-heavy offense.
“It felt phenomenal,” said General Brown defensive tackle Gabe Rawleigh, a junior. “We definitely were prepared, coach did a good job preparing the team. The defensive line worked really well together in stopping that run, the (defensive) backs did a great job in stopping their screens, the passes. We were definitely prepared for that.”
“It just gave us even more confidence,” Eichhorn said of the win.
General Brown clearly takes pride in its defense, usually deploying an aggressive approach in which it swarms to the ball.
“We defensive players are kind of used to being away from the spotlight,” Rawleigh said. “We kind of go out and do our job and get our offense back out there and ready for their next drive.”
“I think one part is speed, I think we have some pretty fast kids, especially at the linebacker position, and they tackle well and they tackle in packs,” Black said. “So we don’t get just one guy to the ball, we usually get three or four guys to the ball.”
The Lions’ strength on defense starts with its line and works its way back into the secondary.
“Our defensive front has played very well, our two defensive tackles Gabe Rawleigh and Devin Hicks have done a great job stuffing the middle,” Black said. “And then with Armondo Orcesi and Sheamus Devine playing at defensive end, they’re very quick and very fast coming off the edge and I think that combination makes it pretty tough on offenses.”
The Lions clearly have their work cut out for them against Waverly, which is led by quarterback Joey Tomasso, who has scored 31 touchdowns this year, including 18 passing and 13 running.
“We’ve seen film, I went down and watched them play Friday night against Chenango Forks,” Black said of Waverly. “They’re going to be tough, they are a spread team, they’ve got a great quarterback that can run and throw and they’ve got some good size on the line, so it will be a challenge for us.”
Tomasso has already totaled 2,837 yards of offense this season, including 2,418 yards through the air and 689 rushing yards on 87 carries for the Wolverines, who are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class C.
“He’s thrown for over 2,000 yards this year and he’s there leading rusher, too, so he’s the key, we’ve got to stop him,” Black said.
Waverly possesses a similar offense to that of Cazenovia, which General Brown defeated, 30-22, in a Section 3 semifinal.
“But I definitely think we have the ability to stop their pass game, especially if the weather is with us and in our favor,” Rawleigh said. “And we’re been prepping all week for that passing and that speed of that quarterback and I think we’re definitely ready. He’s very fast.”
General Brown has yielded only 106 points through 10 games while generating 465 points on offense.
“All of us, the linebackers, the defensive backs, all of the defensive line, we just all work as a team and work together,” said Hicks, who plays at nose tackle.
The Lions are led by running backs Kaleb Natali, who has rushed for 1,056 yards and 16 touchdowns), Gabe Malcolm (972 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) and fullback Devine (718 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns), as well as quarterback Aiden McManaman, who has passed for 755 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 488 yards on the ground and four scores.
This is also General Brown’s first regional since it won a Section 3 title in 2013.
After Sunday’s win at the Dome, many of the Lions seemed humbled by the experience, including Black.
“That’s what it comes down to,” Black said. “I was taught at a young age to be humble when it comes to that, and this is more about the kids. The experience they’re going through, they’re making memories that are going to last a lifetime.”
“It’s a very good opportunity because we have a very, very good team right now,” Hicks said. “And we’ve been practicing all week for this out in the snow and the cold and I think we’re ready to play Waverly.”
With snowy weather forecast through the weekend, particularly in the north country, Saturday’s game was moved from a noon start to 6 p.m.
The Lions practiced Thursday during blustery and cold conditions this week after playing in the climate-controlled atmosphere at the Dome on Sunday.
Two weeks ago, General Brown played in mild weather against Cazenovia, also on C-NS’s field, as the temperature soared into the upper 70s at kickoff along with windy conditions.
Saturday’s forecast for Cicero calls for dry and partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures at game time in the low 30s.
General Brown will also be bidding to reach a state semifinal for the first time since 2010.
WILDCATS READY FOR CHALLENGE
It’s been a busy week for Gouverneur football coach Sean Devlin.
He also coaches girls basketball, which just started practicing, so he’s been attending two practices every day.
As he gets ready for his team’s state Class C quarterfinal football game against Section 2’s Warrensburg-Lake George-North Warren at 7 tonight at Mechanicville High School, he had to figure out how to handle practices for his team after a snowstorm covered his practice field before Wednesday morning.
But Devlin knows if he’s been this busy and challenged this week it’s because he is coaching a successful team.
“It makes for a long day,” Devlin said of coaching both teams. “But I am doing it for a good reason. If you are coaching two sports this time of year, you are in a good spot.”
Gouverneur (8-1 overall) has allowed only 75 points and features a balanced offense.
Vinny Thomas has gained 867 yards rushing and Holden Stowell has thrown for 713 yards, including nine touchdowns. Rain Rumble has caught 17 passes for 287 yards.
“We are not real familiar with (Warrensburg-Lake George-North Warren) at all,” Devlin said. “This is the first year they’ve been combined. We have film on them, but have never seen them live. They are fast and big and run a similar offense to (Section 7 champion) Saranac Central (which Gouverneur beat 14-3 last weekend). We can kind of build off that.”
One player who caught Devlin’s eye is fullback Tristen Hitchcock, a defending heavyweight state wrestling champion, who has rushed for 620 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
The Wolverines (11-0) have outscored the opposition 567-52 this season.
Times sportswriter Cap Carey contributed to this article.
