MALONE — Former longtime Malone coach Greg Marshall died at the age of 65 Tuesday afternoon at home.
Marshall, who lived in North Bangor, was a 1974 Malone graduate and coached various teams at Malone’s Franklin Academy for 41 years before retiring in 2019.
He was a football coach for all 41 years, beginning in 1978, and the varsity head coach his last 23 years, starting in 1996.
He coached the junior varsity wrestling team for more than 20 years and holds a school record with more than 100 dual-meet wins in a row.
Marshall coached junior varsity softball from 2001-09 and was the varsity coach from 2010 until his retirement.
He won eight Section 10 Class A championships as softball coach, including two undefeated Northern Athletic Conference Central Division seasons.
Marshall was also a standout athlete before his coaching career.
He played football, wrestled and was on the outdoor track and field teams at Malone. He was a Section 10 individual champion as a wrestler.
Marshall attended St. Lawrence University where he competed in the same three sports.
He is part of SLU’s Athletic Hall of Fame with the 1976 football team, where he was a defensive tackle.
Marshall also coached former SLU football standout Mitch Gallagher at Malone.
Marshall played rugby for the Saranac Lake Mountaineers for 25 seasons, beginning in 1978. He was given the, “Black Jacket’, which signifies induction into the local rugby Hall of Fame.
Marshall’s arrangements are with the Frary Funeral Home in Malone. His calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and his funeral will follow at Frary’s at 2 p.m. with a burial to follow at Malone’s Morningside Cemetery.
