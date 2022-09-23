Football

DEXTER — Kaleb Natali recorded two touchdowns as the General Brown football team downed Skaneateles, 49-7, in a Section 3 Class C game Friday night.

Natali scored on offense and defense with a one-yard scoring run and a fumble recovery in the end zone for the Lions (3-0 overall). Sheamus Devine ran in a 35-yard touchdown and Armondo Orcesi recovered a fumble in the end zone for General Brown, which gained a measure of revenge on Skaneateles after the Lakers beat the Lions in last season’s Class C championship game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.