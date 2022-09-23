DEXTER — Kaleb Natali recorded two touchdowns as the General Brown football team downed Skaneateles, 49-7, in a Section 3 Class C game Friday night.
Natali scored on offense and defense with a one-yard scoring run and a fumble recovery in the end zone for the Lions (3-0 overall). Sheamus Devine ran in a 35-yard touchdown and Armondo Orcesi recovered a fumble in the end zone for General Brown, which gained a measure of revenge on Skaneateles after the Lakers beat the Lions in last season’s Class C championship game.
Skaneateles dropped to 1-2.
SANDY CREEK 14, SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE 6
Hudson Hunt posted 85 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as the Comets held off the Marauders in a Class D game at Sandy Creek.
Hunt scored from five yards out and quarterback Dustin Mackey found Hayden Haines with a nine-yard touchdown pass for Sandy Creek (3-0). Mackey went 7-for-18 with 135 yards passing for the Comets.
Eathan Shaw registered a four-yard touchdown run for Sherburne-Earlville (0-4, 0-3).
WHITESBORO 41, CARTHAGE 15
Kyle Meier ran for two scored and threw for another as the Warriors topped the Comets in a Class A game at Marcy.
Meier scored on runs of five and 30 yards out and tossed a 10-yard score to Tony Dorozynski for Whitesboro (3-1, 2-0).
Josh Bigelow ran 25 times for 84 yards and a touchdown, and Zeb Stevens returned a fumble for a touchdown for Carthage (1-3, 1-2).
NEW HARTFORD 52, WATERTOWN 6
Alex Collver scored three touchdowns as the Spartans beat the Cyclones in a Class A matchup at New Hartford.
Collver reached the end zone from seven, 10 and 22 yards out for the Spartans (3-1, 2-1). Cole Raux added scoring runs of two and 15 yards for the Spartans.
Tristan Clifford grabbed two interceptions, including a 55-yard return for a touchdown for Watertown (0-4).
SOUTH LEWIS 34, WEEDSPORT 0
Clayton Kraeger generated three touchdown runs as the Falcons gained their first victory of the season over the Warriors (0-4, 0-1) in a Section 3 Eight-Man North-West Division game at Weedsport.
Kraeger scored on a pair of one-yard runs and from three yards out for South Lewis (1-2, 1-0). Isaac Gibson added a one-yard scoring plunge for South Lewis.
n In other action, Dolgeville defeated Beaver River, 48-7, in a Class D game.
Connor Graveline passed for 85 yards to help led the Blue Devils past the Sandstoners in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Ogdensburg.
Andrew Loffler led OFA (4-0, 3-0) with 57 yards rushing, with 51 of those yards coming on a touchdown.
Brodey Hughes rushed for 86 yards for the Sandstoners (0-3).
