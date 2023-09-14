The General Brown football team returns the site of their appearance in last year’s state championship game today.
The Lions (0-1) will take on Marcellus (0-1) in a Class C division crossover game at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Last year, General Brown generated the program’s first successful run to the state title game, finishing its season at 11-2.
After placing second in the C2 Division, the Lions defeated Skaneateles and Cazenovia in the Section 3 playoffs before they defeated Holland Patent, 41-0, at the Dome to claim the Class C sectional championship on Nov. 13.
General Brown went on to down Waverly, 29-14, and then topped Lackawanna, 29-20, in a state semifinal game in Endicott on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The Lions led Section 9’s James I. O’Neill, 14-3, through three quarters in the state title game at the Dome on Dec. 3, but the Raiders scored the game’s last 16 points to prevail, 29-24.
General Brown opened this season with a 30-20 home loss to Cazenovia last Friday night, also in a Class C division crossover game.
The Lions will begin division play when they host rival Lowville at 7 p.m. next Thursday in a Class C West Division encounter.
Bishop Ludden-SAS (1-1) at Lowville (2-0)
The Red Raiders will host the Gaelic Knights in a Class C division crossover meeting at 7 tonight.
After defeating Beaver River, 28-21, in its season opener on Sept. 1, Lowville rolled to a 30-6 road victory against Skaneateles last Friday night in a division crossover game.
Running back Sean Kelly led the way by rushing for 155 yards and three touchdowns for the Red Raiders, including running for a 78-yard score.
Quarterback Logan Watson threw for 166 yards and a score for Lowville, with Dominic Swiernik hauling in a 35-yard yard touchdown pass. Swiernik totaled 94 receiving yards on four catches.
Watertown (0-1) at Central Square (0-1)
The Cyclones will begin Class A/AA-2 Division competition as they play at the Redhawks at 7 p.m. today.
Watertown is coming off a 49-32 loss at Class A-1 opponent West Genesee last Friday night.
The Cyclones were led on the ground by running back Jack Converse, who ran for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback John Flowers threw for 232 yards and two touchdown passes — one each to Johnathon Porco and Jalen Morales.
Gabe Cooper paced the team in receiving by totaling 91 yards on six catches and Marqel Jefferson tallied 77 yards on five receptions for Watertown in head coach Vince Williams’ return to the team.
Carthage (0-1) vs. Westhill (0-1)
The Comets are also making a return to the JMA Wireless Dome as they’ll take on the Warriors in a Class B division crossover game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Carthage is coming off a 54-34 loss at rival Indian River in a nonleague game last Friday night.
Quarterback Kalel Tevaga paced the Comets by throwing for 148 yards and a score and rushing for a team-high 68 yards and running for three touchdowns.
Also for Carthage, running back Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe, who is a transfer from Watertown, hauled in a touchdown catch as well as rushing for a score.
The Comets previously played at the then Carrier Dome in 2019 when they defeated Auburn to claim a Section 3 championship, eventually reaching the state championship game, also at the Dome.
South Jefferson (1-0) at Oneida (0-1)
The Spartans will hit the road to square off against Oneida in a Class B division crossover game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Last week, South Jefferson provided Aaron Rivers with his first win since his return to the program as head coach with a 33-14 win at Cortland in Class B-2 Division play.
Quarterback Landon LaDuke threw for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns — one each to Jase Livingston and Bobby Piddock to pace the Spartans.
Livingston and Isaac Quonce each rushed for a touchdown, with Quonce running for 79 yards on 12 carries, and LaDuke totaled 88 yards rushing on seven touches.
Defensively for South Jefferson, Billy Winchester recorded a pair of interceptions.
Dolgeville (0-1) at Beaver River (0-2, 0-1)
In a rematch of last year’s Class D sectional title game at the Dome, the Beavers will host the Blue Devils in a Class D Division game at 7 p.m. today in Beaver Falls.
Beaver River will look to bounce back after being dealt a 16-12 road loss to Pulaski last Saturday in divisional play.
Quarterback Derrick Zehr led the Beavers by passing for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns, connecting with Carter Rice and Sawyer Davoy for scores.
Last year, Beaver River generated a six-game winning streak, including playoff wins over Sherburne-Earlville and Little Falls to reach the Class D sectional final, where it was defeated by Dolgeville, 44-24.
Sandy Creek (1-0) at Herkimer (1-1, 1-0)
Fresh off providing new coach Matt Soluri with his first victory, the Comets will play at the Magicians in a Class D Division game at 7 tonight.
Sandy Creek opened its season with a 14-12 home triumph against Dolgeville last Saturday.
Hudson Hunt, who passed for 75 yards on the day, connected with Maddox Palmer on a 54-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to propel the Comets to the win.
Also for Sandy Creek, Mason Ennist rushed for 66 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter.
Bishop Grimes (1-0) at South Lewis (0-1)
The Falcons will host the Cobras in an eight-man North/West Division at 7 tonight.
South Lewis is looking to bounce back after being edged at home by Weedsport, 22-20 last Saturday night, also in division play.
Quarterback Ivan Branagan ran for 119 yards and a touchdown, Isaac Gibson ran for a score and Rhylie Gudridge returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown for South Lewis.
Newfield (0-1) at Thousand Islands (1-1)
The Vikings will host the Trojans from Section 4 in a nonleague game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Thousand Islands, which opened its season with a 66-34 nonleague home win against Tupper Lake on Sept. 9, was defeated at home by Section 4’s Moravia, 70-0, last Saturday
Potsdam (1-1, 0-1) at Canton (0-2)
The Sandstoners will play at the Bears in a Northern Athletic Conference game at 7 p.m. today in the latest meeting between the two rivals.
Potsdam is coming off a 41-30 loss to Massena last Saturday, while Canton fell to Malone, 34-6, last Friday.
Also in NAC play, St. Lawrence will play at Ogdensburg Free Academy at 7 p.m. today. At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Massena will host AuSable Valley and Malone will play at Gouverneur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.