DEXTER — The General Brown football team has deployed a punishing running game throughout the course of this season, but has also played some inspired defense as well.
After yielding a monster opening drive on Friday night in which Canastota drove 92 yards for a touchdown, the Lions held the rest of the way.
The score ended up being the only points allowed on the night for General Brown, which went on to roll to a 35-6 triumph in a Section 3 Class C2 Division game on a rainy evening at Fisher Field.
“It was a physical game,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “And I think our kids weathered the storm in the first half and then came out in the second half pretty determined.”
Gabe Malcolm rushed for two touchdowns and Kaleb Natali and Eli Rawleigh each ran for score to pace the Lions offensively in the team’s final home game of the regular season.
“I guess we played all right, but like I said last week, we’re nowhere near where we can be,” Malcolm said. “We’re still getting better each week. But I think we took a step forward.”
But General Brown also forced three turnovers — all on interceptions — and made a clutch defensive stand later in the third quarter to keep the Red Raiders at bay.
“Our defense really works together, we work pretty well as a team,” said Rawleigh, who also plays at safety. “Whether our line is putting pressure on the quarterback or our secondary is dropping back into coverage, we all work pretty well together.”
With the win, the Lions improved to 6-0 on the season, including 5-0 in the division and moved closer to a possible division crown.
“I think it was a great overall team effort and I think that stand near the end of the half, I think that definitely set us up for the rest of the game,” Rawleigh said.
After Canastota (3-3, 3-2) possessed the ball for nearly nine minutes to open the game with a 16-play drive, capped by a five-yard scoring run from quarterback Austin Ames for a 6-0 lead, the Lions responded on their first drive as Natali broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run and a 7-6 advantage with 30.7 seconds left in the quarter.
“Our kids have done a good job all year of answering adversity,” Black said. “We’ve had things like that happen to start the games and the kids do a really good job of staying focused and getting things going back the right way.”
Then two plays later from scrimmage, Salter intercepted Ames’ pass at the Canastota 4-yard line, and Malcolm ran for a touchdown on the next play for 14-6 lead 11 seconds into the second quarter.
“It felt really good, actually,” Salter said of his interception. “I just kept driving him back and when he threw it up for a throw, I just put up my hands and I tipped it and grabbed it.”
Canastota then drove deep into General Brown territory, but was turned back on a fourth-down attempt as Devon Youker was stopped and driven out of bounds inside the 5-yard line by Lions’ senior Nate Snow with 3:38 left in the first half.
The Lions opened the second half with a 52-yard scoring drive, finished off by another four-yard scoring run for a 21-6 lead with 8:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Rawleigh added a six-yard scoring run of his own early in the fourth quarter and junior Luke Heller finished off the scoring with a five-yard scoring jaunt.
Once again, General Brown engineered a balanced running game as Natali and Rogers rushed for 67 and 66 yards, respectively, while Malcolm and Rawleigh each ran for 52 yards.
“Between Gabe and Kaleb, and then Eli running the show and Nick Rogers at fullback, I think it’s pretty tough to defend us when all those guys are running well,” Black said.
Youker, who came into the game with 1,000-plus yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, was held to 92 yards on 19 carries by the Lions.
“It’s a great win, this is one that we’ve been pretty nervous about all year,” Rawleigh said. “Because they really put a pounding on us two years ago and I think it feels really good to come back and win this game, especially after that long drive, to bounce back after that and stay in it.”
“Our defense played well, all year long it’s been bend, but don’t break,” Black said. “We had that goal-line stand to end the first half to keep them out and that was a big momentum swing for us. Defensively, our kids, they have some lapses, but overall they play very well and they’re hard-nosed kids.”
With the win, General Brown widened its lead over second-place Little Falls (4-1) in the division. The Mounties will host Holland Patent in a division game at 7 tonight.
“If we take care of business next week, then we can close out the division,” Black said. “So that’s going to be our focus is first to win that division title.”
General Brown will close out the regular season with a division game at rival Lowville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“This was a nice win, but we’re done yet, we still have to beat Lowville,” Salter added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.