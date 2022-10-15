DEXTER — Though General Brown’s offense has gained much of the notoriety for the team’s success this season, it’s defense has been rock solid as well.
In need of a bounce-back Friday, the Lions came through with flying colors, anchored by another stalwart defensive effort.
Once again receiving plenty of balance on offense, General Brown shut down Holland Patent and rolled to a 48-6 triumph in a Section 3 Class C2 Division game on the Lions’ senior night at Fisher Field.
“Our defense has been great all year,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “Our offense, they get some of the headlines, but our defense carries us.”
Coming off a 30-27 loss at Adirondack last Friday night, General Brown rebounded by stymieing Holland Patent, which entered the week as the state’s No. 14-ranked team.
“Last week was rough,” Lions’ sophomore linebacker Hayden Moody said. “This game for was just a stepping stone for us to get where we need to be. Obviously I think we were a lot more physical this game, we need to carry that into next week and playoffs to make a good run further down the road.”
The Lions (5-1 overall, 4-1 division) generated another gem by blanking the opposition for much of the game, handing the Golden Knights (6-1, 5-1) their first loss of the season.
“The kids put in a hard week of practice and we kind of righted the ship on some of the things we made mistakes on last week and it paid off,” Black said. “Definitely, when the kids learn and improve, you learn a lot more from a loss then you do a win and I think we learned a lot last week.”
“It’s good,” General Brown senior linebacker Gabe Malcolm said. “The Adirondack game was very humbling, we had a lot of mistakes and I thought we did a better job of limiting our mistakes this game. I thought as a team we played really well.”
On offense, Malcolm and quarterback Aiden McManaman each rushed for a pair of scores and Luke Heller ran for a score of his own as well as tossing a touchdown pass for General Brown.
“It was a great bounce back, the intensity was really good,” McManaman said. “We had a good group of practice, we’ve just got to keep improving every single week and play like we practice.”
“We have a lot of different options on offense, we have a lot of threats,” Malcolm said.
Malcolm sparked the Lions early on by finishing off a 10-play drive on their first possession as he took a pitch from McManaman and scored from the left side on a six-yard touchdown run.
McManaman, a junior playing quarterback for the first time at the varsity level this season, followed with touchdown runs of nine and 11 yards in the second quarter to build a 21-0 lead.
His second score came just two plays after Malcolm dove to intercept a Holland Patent pass.
“Aiden had a nice night, he does a good job controlling things for us,” Black said of McManaman. “Our backs ran hard and our line played blocked really well, it was a good team effort.”
“He really is coming along,” Malcolm said of McManaman. “I love him as a quarterback, I’m not going to lie.”
In the second half, the Lions turned to running back Luke Heller, who took a feed from McManaman and threw an 18-yard scoring pass to senior Kyler Kovalik-Derrigo for a 28-0 edge late in the third quarter.
“It felt good, I’ve just got to make better reads sometimes,” McManaman said. “But the whole team we ran well, just the way we spread the ball, it’s just really good. We don’t feature one back, we feature like six backs.”
General Brown kept up the pressure in the fourth quarter as Malcolm busted loose for a 22-yard rushing touchdown and Heller followed with nine-yard scoring scamper for a 41-0 lead.
Holland Patent avoided the shutout on a four-yard touchdown run from Jon Zyllinksy with 4:12 left in the game. Moody later scored on a three-yard run.
“I think mentally we were a lot more prepared this game than last game and that really helped us a lot,” Moody said,
Once again displaying plenty of balance, Malcolm finished with 143 rushing yards on nine carries and fellow senior Kaleb Natali totaled 111 yards on the ground on 13 touches. Also, Devine finished with 85 yards on 12 carries, Heller ran for 49 yards on six carries and McManaman rushed for 40 yards on seven touches.
Defensively, the Lions also held Golden Knights standout running back Jordan Koenig to 75 yards rushing on 17 carries.
“Defensively, we tackled a little high, but I thought we picked it up in the second half and had good form tackling,” Malcolm said. “We’ve got to hit low, get all our guys to the ball, we had to fix our blocking assignments because we didn’t do a great job last week, I thought we carried that out pretty well.”
“We kind of just got back to the basics, we went back to some of the stuff we did in the beginning,” Black said. “Thursday, we didn’t even have a walk-through, we just came out here and did tackling drills. So I think it showed in the game that we did a lot better job of bringing their runners down.”
“They’re a wicked good team,” Malcolm said of Holland Patent. “Adirondack did a really good job of pounding us, so I thought we did a lot better defensively.”
General Brown’s win could go a long way securing a home playoff game as it completes its regular season with a game at rival Lowville at 7 p.m. next Friday in divisional play. The Lions came into the game ranked No. 20 in the state in Class C.
“Lowville should be a good one, that’s for sure,” Malcolm added.
