DEXTER — Once the calendar turns to August, crops begin to harvest, parents and students head to their favorite retail outlets to gather pens, notebooks and backpacks, and high school football players zip out to the practice field.
An annual preschool ritual is under way — the football regular season is about 2 1/2 weeks away. Practices usually start in the heat and humidity, and if a school is fortunate enough, workouts can last right through late November’s ever-darkening skies and blustery winds.
On Saturday, General Brown’s first practice at Steve Fisher Field was rather toasty on the turf surface during the late afternoon, but a pair didn’t mind.
“This weather is perfect,” exclaimed Lions eighth-year head coach Doug Black, who’s also in his 15th season associated with the program.
“This is better than freezing (later in the season),” Lions senior running back/defensive end Sheamus Devine said.
General Brown, Carthage and Watertown were three Section 3 programs who began fall practice early despite Saturday’s record-breaking 90-degree heat.
After a spring and summer season consisting of team camps, regular weight training, positional practices and play-install outings, it was “Go-time” for the early trio.
“You try to build chemistry and bond together as a team,” Devine said. “We tried to do our work in the weight room to prevent injuries.”
“I know the season is getting close to starting and that’s exciting,” General Brown senior wingback/linebacker Gabe Malcolm said. “We have had some drills (over the offseason) and we’re looking to have a productive season.”
The Lions advanced to their first Section 3 Class C championship game since 2018 last fall, but fell 35-14 to Skaneateles at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
General Brown began its official, on-the-field journey Saturday to reach at least the title game again this fall, but with a different result.
One of the main missions this preseason for the Lions, who lost 13 graduating seniors, will be rebuilding the offensive and defensive lines.
“Without question,” Black said. “We need to replace four of the five starters on offense and three of the four starters on defense. Those are areas of importance for us. Working on schemes and formations are things we need to establish before the start of the season.”
All coaches and players in Section 3 are hoping for a second straight season of normalcy to the schedule, as long as COVID-19 and other health issues don’t arise over the next few months.
“It will be nice not to wear masks like in the past,” Devine said.
General Brown’s season opener is Friday, Sept. 9 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. The school’s other opponents in the regular season include Southern Hills, Skaneateles, Westmoreland/Oriskany, Adirondack, Holland Patent and traditional rival Lowville.
Meanwhile, Carthage and Watertown are scheduled for a regular-season matchup at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in “Week Zero” to kick off games for area teams. They won’t play a preseason scrimmage.
Watertown will play its first full season in Section 3 Class A since 2018 this fall. The Cyclones played in Section 10 for the 2019 and 2021 fall seasons and played a limited schedule against Section 3 teams in spring 2021 due to the prior fall season being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
All Frontier League fall sports programs will begin full-scale, preseason practices Monday. Football practices will be held for two weeks leading into scrimmages or games from Sept. 1-3, and the Week 1 games being played from Sept. 8-10.
