On the strength of guiding their team to a state championship game, Gabe Malcolm and Kaleb Natali of General Brown have been selected to the first team of the All-State football squad.
Malcolm and Natali, who both excelled as running backs as well on defense as linebackers for the Lions, garnered first team honors on the Class C team, which was selected by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Both seniors, the duo helped guide General Brown to an 11-2 record this season, with the team winning a Section 3 championship as well as advancing to a state championship game.
Natali rushed for 1,333 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, while totaling 214 receiving yards and two scores through the air.
Malcolm wasn’t far behind in the ground game as he ran for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as hauling in a scoring catch.
Both also played at outside linebacker, with Malcolm totaling 177 tackles and Natali making 116.
The pair also each recorded a pair of sacks and made two interceptions, with Natali returning both of his picks for touchdowns and also returning a fumble recovery for a score.
Also for General Brown, seniors Sheamus Devine, Gabe Matteson and Armondo Orcesi were selected to Class C’s honorable mention team, all as linemen.
The Lions, who won five games in the postseason, including defeating Holland Patent, 41-0, to win Section 3’s Class C championship on Nov. 13 at the JMA Wireless Dome, were beaten by James I O’Neill of Section 9 in the state title game on Dec. 3, at the same venue.
In Class B, Indian River seniors Nathan Rush and Davin Dewaine were named to the second team and third team, respectively.
Rush was honored as a defensive lineman, while Dewaine made the team as an offensive lineman.
On the season, Rush totaled 17 sacks, 62 total tackles, one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, as well as two blocked punts.
Dewaine helped anchor an offensive line for the Warriors, who rushed for 4,390 total yards and 49 touchdowns this season. He also registered 79 tackles, two sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown and three fumble recoveries.
Also for the Warriors, who forged a 10-1 record this season and reached the Section 3’s Class B title game, senior lineman Luis Acevedo and sophomore linebacker James Huffman IV each garnered honorable mention recognition.
In Class D, Beaver River junior quarterback Derrick Zehr was selected as an honorable mention.
Zehr passed for 1,824 yards and 25 touchdowns in leading the Beavers to a 9-1 record this season and an appearance in the Section 3 Class D title game.
On the All-State eight-man football team, Thousand Islands junior Jackson Ludlow was named to the first team as a quarterback.
Ludlow, who also played defensive back for the Vikings, totaled 2,905 yards from scrimmage in nine games this season, totaling 32 touchdowns. Ludlow threw for 1,682 yards and 17 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,223 yards and 15 scores.
Representing Section 10, Massena running back Colden Hardy and Canton defensive lineman James Bailey were each named to Class B’s fourth team.
Also in Class B, Massena offensive end DeShawn Walton, as well as Archie Green and Justice McIntyre, both of Ogdensburg Free Academy, were named to the honorable mention team.
In Class C, Gouverneur’s Gabe Connell, a linebacker, was named to the second team defense and teammate Owen Siebels was selected to the third team as an offensive lineman.
Quarterback Holden Stowell and linebacker Vinny Thomas, also from Gouverneur, were named to Class C’s honorable mention.
The Class AA and A All-State teams will be announced next week by the NYSSWA.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.