On the strength of guiding their team to a state championship game, Gabe Malcolm and Kaleb Natali of General Brown have been selected to the first team of the All-State football squad.

Malcolm and Natali, who both excelled as running backs as well on defense as linebackers for the Lions, garnered first team honors on the Class C team, which was selected by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

