CICERO — Record-level snowfall throughout the week wasn’t going to stop the General Brown High School football team from plowing through its state playoff regional opponent on Saturday night.
The Section 3 champion Lions piled up 403 rushing yards to beat Section 4’s Waverly Wolverines, 29-14, for the Class C state playoff quarterfinal victory on a cold night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
General Brown (10-1 overall) advanced to face the winner of Monday’s game between Section 5-Attica (10-2) and Section 6-Lackawanna (11-0) in the state semifinals at noon next Saturday at Union-Endicott High School.
The state-ranked No. 6 Lions will be making their first state semifinal appearance since 2010.
“These guys work really hard and for them to see what we teach them, when they see those life lessons pay off in success, it’s just great to see their faces,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “It’s just one big family out there.”
Sheamus Devine led the balanced and relentless rushing attack for General Brown with 27 carries for 168 yards. Kaleb Natali added 134 yards on 20 attempts, and the senior duo were among four GB rushers to score a touchdown and contribute at least 12 carries.
Waverly scored less than two minutes into the third quarter with a 44-yard touchdown run by Jay Pipher to tie the game at 14 points apiece, but General Brown answered to regain momentum.
Junior quarterback Aiden McManaman scored on a six-yard run on the ensuing possession, and a two-point conversion run by Natali pushed the Lions back in front, 22-14, with 4 minutes and 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
That pivotal scoring drive went 13 plays and lasted nearly six minutes as General Brown continually wore down Waverly on the ground. The Lions attempted just two passes all game compared to 74 rushing attempts.
“I think that’s huge,” Black said. “We talked about that in the locker room before the game, that adversity would happen, and it’s all how you react to it and our kids reacted awesome to it.”
Natali scored on a three-yard run on 4th-and-goal to set the tone on the opening drive for General Brown. The Lions drove 89 yards on 17 plays — all runs — gaining five first downs and controlling possession for more than seven minutes to open the game.
Senior Gabe Malcolm punched it in from three yards out on the next series to lift General Brown to a 14-0 lead with 1:56 left in the first quarter.
Devine capped the performance in the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown run to extend the Lions edge to 29-14 with 8:28 left.
“We love our O-line,” Devine said. “They give effort every play and make it easy.”
General Brown logged 25 first downs while grounding and pounding their way up the field, controlling possession for more than 36 minutes.
Malcolm ran for 62 yards on 14 attempts and McManaman gained 39 yards on 13 totes.
“The only reason we are where we’re at is because our O-line does a great job every single play of just doing what they need to do to get us those yards,” Malcolm said.
The General Brown defense followed up a shutout in its 41-0 victory over Holland Patent in the Section 3 title game with another strong performance.
The Wolverines moved the chains just six times overall and finished with a conversion rate of 1-for-8 on third and fourth downs combined.
Waverly (10-2) entered as the state’s top-ranked team in Class C behind a high-powered spread offense.
“The key was just everybody working as a team, getting 11 hats on the ball, and hitting them hard,” Natali said.
The game was initially scheduled for noon then pushed back to a 6 p.m. kickoff earlier this week amid heavy snowfall in Jefferson County and other areas of the state, which topped 5 feet locally by Saturday.
General Brown practiced in blustery conditions Thursday and had school canceled due to the weather Friday. Temperatures stayed in the low 30s throughout the game at C-NS with a brisk wind and no precipitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.