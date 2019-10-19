DEXTER — General Brown is in. The Lions’ 28-0 win over Hannibal on Friday night secured their spot in the Section 3 Class C playoffs that are set to begin next Friday.
It’s the fourth straight win for the Lions, bringing their regular-season record to 4-3 overall, 4-1 in the Class C West.
For the fifth straight game, the Lions scored first, though that score didn’t come until the second quarter. General Brown’s offense in general struggled to string together consistent drives during the game. Toward the end, when the Hannibal (2-5, 1-4 Class C West) — which was shorthanded to begin with — began to tire, the Lions broke off larger runs.
Chandler Moody established himself as the primary ball carrier for General Brown, rushing for 174 yards on 15 carries, and recording two touchdowns. His second, an 18-yard run, came on the Lions’ opening drive of the third quarter, a much-needed score considering General Brown was ahead up only 7-0 at halftime.
“We had some problems up front, as far as our blocking assignments go, we just weren’t communicating well on our O-line,” Lions coach Doug Black said. “And a lot of missed assignments.”
Penalties and turnovers didn’t help the Lions either. General Brown fumbled the ball four times, three resulted in turnovers. Eli Rawleigh also threw one interception. With Cory Smith out, there was some miscommunication at the line of scrimmage.
“With Cory Smith being out we had some new guys shuffled around so, it’s getting that timing down, this offense takes a little bit of time to get that done,” Black said.
While officials tagged both teams with their fair share of flags, holding penalties ultimately cost General Brown two touchdowns, negating a 76-yard run by Rawleigh on a third-and-long just before the end of the second quarter.
General Brown was unable to successfully follow up Rawleigh’s negated touchdown with a score, but avenged another called-back touchdown in the third quarter when Rawleigh found Brandon Farr in the end zone from 17 yards out.
“We just started playing harder, we got more motivated during halftime,” Moody said. “We didn’t want to lose, especially on senior night.”
While the Lions steadily built up their lead, the General Brown defense shut down Hannibal, which finished with 69 total yards. Aside from one passing play that put the Warriors near the General Brown 25-yard line, Hannibal’s biggest chances to score came when General Brown turned the ball over.
But field position mattered little to the Lions’ defensive line, which kept Hannibal’s most dynamic player, quarterback Zach Shortslef, in check. Before knocking Shortslef out the game with an injury caused on a strip sack, the Lions applied constant pressure and forced the quarterback to throw two interceptions.
“We lost our middle backer, Smith, so we knew we had to step up and take roles that we don’t usually do,” D-lineman Matt Doldo said. “But I feel our D-line especially stepped up and kept the linebackers clear.”
With the regular season done, the Lions will wait to see who they’ll play in next week’s Class C sectional quarterfinals. The seeding meeting is set for Sunday morning.
Given the type of run the Lions are on, Moody is confident in his team’s chances.
“I think we can win the sectional championship,” Moody said. “We just need to work hard in practice and give it our all. If we work together, we’ll beat teams that we didn’t beat before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.