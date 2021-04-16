DEXTER — Lowville left Dexter with as many points as when it arrived. With its rivals in town, General Brown toppled Lowville 48-0, forcing four turnovers.
The defense very much drove the offense for the Lions (2-2). The first three turnovers all immediately resulted in touchdowns for General Brown.
As for the biggest defensive moment, coach Doug Black pointed to senior Brandon Farr’s interception on Lowville’s second drive of the game. The pick was the result of an Aidan Macaulay overthrow intended for Gavin Macaulay. It was the second turnover in as many offensive possessions for the Red Raiders (2-1).
Farr ended up taking the ball to the 12-yard line, and quarterback Nate Heller ran in a 10-yard touchdown shortly after.
“It was just big, it was a momentum turner,” Black said. “We had scored then the next time they had tried to go deep to (Gavin) Macaulay, obviously he’s one of their big targets, being able to not only intercept it, but get a decent return and put us in scoring position.”
By halftime, General Brown had established a 21-0 lead while taking the ball away from the Red Raiders four times, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
All but the last turnover resulted in points for the Lions.
“It was just great momentum for us,” Heller said. “And to beat them down like that, it’s fun actually.”
Heller was responsible for two touchdowns and a team-high 119 rushing yards. Eli Rawleigh also scored twice and had 85 rushing yards.
General Brown’s defense played a complete game. The line managed to contain Aidan Macaulay and running back Michael Hamburg, limiting the two seniors to 62 and 84 yards on the ground, respectively.
Aidan Macaulay, who also passed 24 times, is a threat on the ground, was contained to fewer than 100 rushing yards. and only three rushes of 10 yards or more was a major accomplishment for the Lions.
“We watched for the cutback,” sophomore defensive end Armondo Orcesi said. “Your team is going to be out front, so just come around the back and get the tackle.”
During the week of practice entering Friday, General Brown emphasized stopping Lowville’s run game.
“They have a good offensive line and they’re very effective at pulling,” Black said. “So fighting that, and the other big thing was not letting (Gavin) Macaulay or (Aidan) Zehr get deep on us. That’s what we were really trying to avoid.”
While the defensive line secured the line of scrimmage, General Brown’s secondary glided around the field trying to keep pace with Lowville’s talented receiving core. Of his 24 passing attempts, Aidan Macaulay completed 13 for 129 yards. Gavin Macaulay was on the receiving end of nine of those completions — finishing with 90 yards.
Elijah Engelhart, Zehr and Kennedy Duncan also picked up receptions, finishing with a combined four catches.
Gavin Macaulay, given his size, was bound to get a decent amount of catches, but the Lions kept them relatively short while taking away Aidan Macaulay’s other targets.
“Our safeties Rawleigh and Heller did a great job of staying deep,” Black said. “And our corners, (including) Farr, I told him in the locker room that he played the best game of General Brown football that he’s played. He did a great job of just doing the game plan.”
General Brown entered the third quarter with a 21-0 lead and possession of the ball. Sheamus Devine, a sophomore, immediately set the pace of the second half when he took the kickoff 72 yards to the house, quickly turning the Lions’ 21 points to 28.
“That was a momentum changer,” Heller said. “We picked up right where we left off in the first half.”
For Devine, taking the ball up the field was all about the teammates he had in front of him.
“I’m just looking for blocks and luckily they were set up,” Devine said. “So, it was pretty easy when they block that well for me.”
It’s the Red Raiders’ first regular-season loss since the Lions beat them, 24-12, on Oct. 12, 2018, and their first time being shutout since their loss to Newark Valley in the state playoffs on Nov. 12, 2016.
Afterward, Black addressed the team in the locker room. He emphasized that how the Lions played against Lowville wasn’t just a win, but a representation of General Brown’s football legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.