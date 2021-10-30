DEXTER — Eli Rawleigh ran 18 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns as second-seeded General Brown used a fourth-quarter surge to beat No. 7 Southern Hills, 34-14, in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal.
Rawleigh scored on runs of 1, 3, 28 and 77 for the Lions (8-0 overall), who scored the last 22 points of the game after trailing 14-12 after the third quarter.
Sheamus Devine added an eight-yard scoring run for General Brown, which plays third-seeded Bishop Ludden at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School in the Class C semifinal.
Ashton Burian scored both touchdowns for the Storm (4-2) and picked up 169 yards on 27 carries.
WEST GENESEE 38, CARTHAGE 0
Francisco Cross and River Oudemool each scored a pair of touchdowns as the fourth-seeded Wildcats blanked the No. 5 Comets in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal at Camlius.
Dominick Burris also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for West Genesee (5-2), which plays at top-seeded Indian River in a semifinal game with date and time to be determined.
Carthage fell to 2-4.
OFA 58, ST. LAWRENCE 8
The Blue Devils (7-1) set up a rematch with top-seeded Gouverneur for the Class C championship next weekend by routing the St. Lawrence Central Larries in a semifinal in Ogdensburg.
Eight players scored touchdowns for OFA and Drew Costello converted all eight, two by runs and six by kicks.
Tristan Lovely completed 3 of 4 passes for 100 yards, including a 29-yard score to Justice McIntyre and a 30-yard pass to Conner Graveline.
