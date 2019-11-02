GOUVERNEUR — History did not repeat itself this season as the Gouverneur football team defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy 25-6 in the Section 10 Class C championship game Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (8-0 overall) have gone undefeated the last four years in Northern Athletic Conference play, but in 2018 and 2016 OFA teams that lost to Gouverneur during the regular season prevailed in the Section 10 championship game.
Gouverneur routed OFA 42-14 in a regular-season matchup in Ogdensburg on Sept. 27, but both teams went on to win the rest of their games to close out the season.
OFA (7-2) routed St. Lawrence Central 46-7 in a semifinal last weekend but found their potent offense shut down by the Wildcats on Saturday, scoring just one touchdown on their first drive of the game.
Gouverneur struck first on a 5-yard run from quarterback Caleb Farr on its first series to take a 6-0 lead.
The Blue Devils answered with a 1-yard run from MeSean Johnson as the first quarter ended in a 6-6 tie.
“Our defense played great,” Wildcats coach Sean Devlin said. “We knew from the beginning of the year our defense was going to carry us and today they did not let us down. Our special teams played outstanding as well. We forced several turnovers and our offense was good enough to capitalize on a few of them. OFA is a very good football team that is well-coached and we respect them, but today our guys refused to lose.”
Cayden Stowell gave the Wildcats the lead for good when he scored on an 11-yard run to give Gouverneur a 13-7 halftime lead.
Neither team scored again until the fourth quarter when Joseph Cummings scored on a 4-yard run and Stowell added a 22-yard run later to close out the scoring.
Farr led Gouverneur with 85 yards rushing on 21 carries. He also intercepted a pass.
Tristan Lovely led OFA with 55 yards rushing on 13 carries.
