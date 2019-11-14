GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur’s quest to make its first state final four in football has been challenged not just by preparing to face Section 2 champion Stillwater but also with having to contend with a north country snowstorm that required creative solutions in order to conduct practices.
The Wildcats (9-0 overall) face Stillwater (10-0) at 7 tonight at Mohonasen High School (Schenectady area) in a state Class C quarterfinal.
With heavy snow falling overnight Monday, the Wildcats conducted practices at Clarkson University’s Walker Arena, the former home of the men’s hockey team, which now has an artificial turf field, for a few days and were able to get in an outdoor practice Thursday at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
“Nearly every outside field in the area is virtually unusable so we are happy our school gave us the opportunity to go full speed inside a facility,” Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin said.
Stillwater, which won its first Section 2 title with a 21-0 win over Cambridge/Salem, is ranked No. 3 in the state poll and Gouverneur, which routed Section 7’s Saranac Lake 60-20 in a first-round game last weekend, is ranked No. 5.
“It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Gouverneur lineman Tyler Tupper said of reaching the quarterfinals. “We’ve been waiting our whole life for it. It’s my last year and being able to go further than we have in the past, it’s kind of a boost.”
Gouverneur has been the dominant team in Section 10 this season, outscoring the opposition 404-94 and facing only one close game, a 15-14 double-overtime win over Potsdam.
Quarterback Caleb Farr leads the Wildcats, passing for 498 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, and rushing for 747 yards.
Cayden Stowell has been the team’s top running back with 659 yards.
“I’m looking forward to (Stillwater),” Stowell said. “It’s just a great experience to be able to play this long with my friends and we’ve got the best coaches around. It’s a very big deal.”
Stillwater is a Section 2 version of Gouverneur, having outscored the opposition 376-97 on a team that heavily features the run.
Quarterback James Galarneau has thrown for 676 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, and has rushed for 1,396 yards.
Mason Seymore has rushed for 1,368 yards with 20 touchdowns and averages 7.3 yards a carry.
“I know they are probably going to be the best team we have ever seen, the fastest team we’ve ever seen and probably the biggest team we’ve ever seen,” Devlin said of the Warriors. “We are just hoping to make sure we’re prepared on both sides of the ball.”
POTSDAM MEETS SCHUYLERVILLE
After producing a breakthrough win in the Class B playoffs last weekend, Potsdam is hoping for a repeat performance against Section 2 champion Schuylerville.
“We went through a lot of stuff last week and we didn’t fold. We showed a lot of discipline,” coach Jim Kirka said as the Sandstoners gear up to face the Black Horses in the quarterfinals set for tonight at Ogdensburg at 7.
“This is high school football and you never know what’s going to happen. We executed very well on both sides of the line and we just want to try to do the same again like we did last week,” Kirka added.
Potsdam (7-2) smothered Section 7 champion Beekmantown, 30-0, in the opening round of the state tournament last Friday at Plattsburgh High. Schuylerville (9-1) earned a trip to the quarterfinals, claiming the Section 2 title with a dramatic 28-22 win over Holy Trinity in a game where the winning points were scored as time expired.
The winner of tonight’s game advances to the semifinals Nov. 23 at Middletown High at 3 p.m. against the winner of a Saturday quarterfinal game between Ardsley of Section 1 and Section 9 champion Port Jervis.
Anchored by a veteran core of linemen that features seniors Brendan Villnave, KJ Sapp, Nathan Green and Stephen McCargar along with juniors Gabe Matthis and Casey Basford, the Sandstoners have relied on a punishing ground game to generate the majority of their offense.
Third-year junior Will Varney has emerged as the offensive leader once again with 1,291 yards and 15 touchdowns on 150 rushes, marking the third time in his varsity career that he has surpassed 1,000 yards. Senior Zach Kirka capably quarterbacks the Potsdam offense with 253 yards and six touchdowns on 47 carries while completing 26 of 63 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Juniors Matt Phippen (37 carries-258 yards, 1 TD) and Bobby Voss (37-245, 2 TDs) have also contributed to the ground game. Voss has also pulled down nine passes for 128 yards.
Defensively, the Sandstoners are led by Varney, Kirka and Voss at linebacker along with senior lineman Tyler Green while senior Dustin Agen, junior Anthony Zoanetti and Phippen have shown steady improvement at the secondary positions.
“Last week, Beekmantown came out and got 16 yards on a pass play to open the game. We had it scouted but we had a breakdown,” Kirka said. “We got it out of our system and really buckled down after that and played some very solid defense.”
The Schuylerville offense is quarterbacked by sophomore Owen Sherman. Junior slotback Jack Dwyer and senior fullback Sam McGarrahan have handled the bulk of the rushing duties with nearly 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns combined. Senior slotback Kyle Burnham has provided key postseason leadership with 106 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries against Holy Trinity, including the game-winning burst into the end zone from one yard out as time ran out.
