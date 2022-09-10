GOUVERNEUR — The first play from scrimmage for the Gouverneur football team this was a 65-yard scamper by Vinny Thomas for a touchdown.
Thomas was never touched on the play and it was a sign of how things were going to go for both teams as the Wildcats cruised to a 47-0 win over Potsdam in the Northern Athletic Conference opener for each team Saturday afternoon.
Gouverneur spread the ball around and saw five different players score touchdowns. The Wildcats gained 379 yards and averaged more than 11 yards a play in a game that was 41-0 at halftime and played with a running clock in the second half.
“We had to get people involved,” Wildcats coach Sean Devlin said. “If a guy gets the ball and he has a chance to score, that’s great, good for him. In a game sometimes you have to work on things. We didn’t want to throw the ball a ton when we were up a little bit, but we still have to work on things.”
Thomas scored on the first play of the game and only touched the ball three more times, but wound up scoring two more touchdowns, one on a 23-yard run and another on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Holden Stowell.
Thomas finished with 107 yards rushing on three carries.
“My linemen had a wide-open hole, so I just followed it all the way through,” Thomas said of his opening touchdown. “As soon as I got to the line I saw it was wide open.”
After scoring on the long run the Wildcats moved to the passing game on their next possession as Stowell completed two passes to Gunner Simmons, gaining 47 yards. Noel LaPierre then put Gouverneur up 13-0 with an 8-yard touchdown run.
“We really had no problems with anything,” LaPierre said. “When you get free, it’s fun. I just like running the ball, really.”
The next time the Wildcats got the ball they rushed three times for 31 yards, moving to Potsdam’s 32-yard line. Then Stowell threw an 18-yard pass to LaPierre and a 14-yarder to Vinny Thomas for his second touchdown, making it 20-0.
Potsdam fumbled on its first play after that score and Stowell ran five yards for a touchdown to make it 27-0 with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats started the second quarter with an 8-play, 47 yard drive to extend their lead to 34-0. Vinny Thomas scored his final touchdown of the game, rushing 23 yards on a 4th-and-10 play.
Potsdam fumbled again, this time on its own 27 and Gouverneur scored its final touchdown of the first half two plays later on a 16-yard run from Daniel Thomas.
“Everybody worked pretty hard and we looked good on offense and defense,” Gouverneur lineman Kobe Steorts said. “We were pretty strong all around. We were getting it on every play.”
Because of the runaway score, and temperatures around 85 degrees, officials decided to play the second half keeping the clock running almost all the time.
Potsdam produced its first impressive drive of the game to start the quarter, moving to the Gouverneur 10 on 14 plays before another fumble, this one recovered by Gouverneur’s Hunter Mashaw.
The Wildcats scored their final touchdown of the game on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 60-yard run from Connor Witherell.
Liam McCarger gained 57 yards rushing for Potsdam and Liam Miller-Lynch added 56.
The Sandstoners were without head coach Jim Kirka, who was out of town.
“I did see some guys who were playing hard and did what they could do,” Potsdam assistant coach Robert Thomas said. “Some guys never gave up and that’s all I asked them to do when we came out from halftime. We weren’t ready at the start of the game. We had miscues.”
