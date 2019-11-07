OGDENSBURG — The state Class C first round playoff game between Section 10’s Gouverneur (8-0 overall) and Section 7’s Saranac Lake (6-3) has been moved to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Snow fell Thursday in the area and temperatures were forecast to be in the low 20s Friday night. The game was originally scheduled for 7 Friday at OFA.
The forecast is for temperatures around 37 degrees Saturday afternoon.
