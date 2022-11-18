GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur football team’s state Class C quarterfinal game scheduled for Friday night has been moved to Sunday due to Friday’s snowstorm.

The Wildcats (8-1) are now scheduled to play Section 2’s Warrensburg-Lake George-North Warren (11-0) at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mechanicville High School in Mechanicville.

