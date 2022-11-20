MECHANICVILLE — Section 2 champion Warrensburg-Lake George put up a record-setting offensive display as it beat Section 10 champion Gouverneur, 85-34, in a state Class C quarterfinal game Sunday at Mechanicville High School.
The Wolverines (12-0) set a record for most points in a state playoff game. Tristen Hitchcock scored seven touchdowns and Brody McCabe rushed for 333 yards for Warrensburg-Lake George, which now plays Section 9’s James I. O’Neil in a state semifinal noon Saturday at Middletown High School. The winner of that game will play the winner of General Brown and Section 6’s Lackawanna-Section 5’s Attica at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse in the state title game. The Lackawanna-Attica game is set for Monday.
Landon Olden chipped in 18 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines, who put up 38 points in the third quarter. Hitchcock recorded 41 yards on 12 carries, but most of his runs were short yardage.
Quarterback Holden Stowell went 11-for-22 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns, while Raine Rumble made six catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (8-1). Vinny Thomas caught three passes for 99 yards and a touchdown catch.
